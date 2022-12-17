ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings schedule: NFC North champions face Giants in Week 16

2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 16

Week 16 – vs New York Giants

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 vs Giants 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Vikings 31, Giants 20

Minnesota Vikings roster outlook

  • QB – Kirk Cousins , Nick Mullens
  • RB – Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler
  • WR – Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Jalen Reagor, Jalen Nailor
  • TE – T.J. Hockenson, Irv Smith Jr. (injured), Johnny Mundt

In an offseason where hitting the reset button was a real possibility, the new Vikings leadership team of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell largely kept the roster intact while adding complementary pieces all around.

Kirk Cousins has an offensive-minded head coach for the first time in purple, and he has their full support. He has one of the best groups of skill position players led by Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and Adam Thielen, yet the Vikes have several other sneaky candidates for a breakout year.

If the offensive line can improve (a big if), there’s no reason why Cousins can’t offer elite QB production under center in what’s expected to be a pass-heavy approach that gets his playmakers involved more than ever before .

In an attempt to rebuild the defense, they will switch to a 3-4 base under longtime coach Ed Donatell. With Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith causing nightmares off the edge, as long as the two can stay healthy, the pass rush should be top-notch. Eric Kendricks resumes his role as one of the best middle linebackers in coverage and is joined by the run-stopping Jordan Hicks to fill out a high-IQ position group.

An improved front seven should make things easier on the back end, where the Vikings have struggled to plug the leaks aboard their ship. A new injection of talent from first-round pick Lewis Cine, and second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr, along with the return of Patrick Peterson, should fill out a strong secondary with Harrison Smith returning as a longtime leader.

The Vikings should have a playoff spot in their sights. Anything less would be considered a failure. Looking around the division and the NFC conference as a whole, there’s a reason for excitement heading into the 2022 season for Vikings fans.

Minnesota Vikings schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIbqN_0fcRVHdx00
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers, 23-7

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Vikings 23, Packers 7 4:25 PM FOX

Week 2 — Minnesota Vikings lose to Philadelphia Eagles, 24-7

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Sep. 19 Eagles 24, Vikings 7 8:30 PM ABC

Week 3 — Minnesota Vikings outlast Detriot Lions to win 28-24

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Vikings 28, Lions 24 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Minnesota Vikings beat New Orleans Saints 28-25

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Vikings 28, Saints 25 9:30 PM NFL Network
At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK

Week 5 — Minnesota Vikings outpunch Chicago Bears 29-22

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Vikings 29, Bears 22 1:00 PM FOX

Week 6 — Minnesota Vikings sink Dolphins 24-16

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Vikings 24, Dolphins 16 1:00 PM FOX

Week 7 – Bye

Week 8 – Minnesota Vikings sail past Arizona Cardinals

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 Vikings 34, Cardinals 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 9 – Minnesota Vikings cruise past Washington Commanders

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 Vikings 20, Commanders 17 1:00 PM FOX

Week 10 – Minnesota Vikings win game of the year over Buffalo Bills

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 Vikings 33, Bills 30 1:00 PM FOX

Week 11 – Vikings get embarrassed by Dallas Cowboys

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 Cowboys 40, Vikings 3 4:25 PM CBS

Week 12 – Vikings win key battle in primetime over Patriots

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Nov. 24 Vikings 33, Patriots 26 8:20 PM NBC
Thanksgiving football

Week 13 – Vikings sail past New York Jets

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 Vikings 27, Jets 22 1:00 PM CBS

Week 14 – Vikings get mauled by Detroit Lions

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 Lions 34, Vikings 23 1:00 PM FOX

Week 15 – Minnesota Vikings make NFL history

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 17 Vikings 39, Colts 36 1 PM ET NFL Network

Minnesota Vikings 2022 schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuQ5R_0fcRVHdx00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Week 17 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Packers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Packers 20, Vikings 13

Week 18 – @ Chicago Bears

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Bears TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Vikings 28, Bears 17

Minnesota Vikings schedule prediction: 11-6, 2nd place in NFC North

The Vikings fully believe they have assembled a playoff squad. Until they prove otherwise, there’s no reason to think the 14th-ranked offense from 2021 can’t improve with coach O’Connell taking the reins and all their top contributors returning.

It could be a slow transition to a new defense, but they’ve assembled the pieces, on paper, to improve as a unit in 2022. They have a healthy mix of engrained veteran leadership on both sides of the ball, along with some players who are among the very best at their position. Vikings fans should be excited about this team heading into 2022. If coaching really was the issue, we’re about to find out whether they’ve found a solution.

