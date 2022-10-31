New York Giants schedule: Win streak ends before Week 9 bye
New York Giants schedule: Week 9 (Bye)
Next Opponent: vs. Houston Texans (Week 10)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Nov. 13
|Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Texans @ Giants points spread: TBD
- Prediction: Giants 28, Texans 17
New York Giants roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players
- QB: Daniel Jones , Tyrod Taylor (Injured)
- RB: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams
- WR: Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Richie James
- TE: Daniel Bellinger, Chris Myarick, Tanner Hudson,
- OL: Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal
How To Watch the New York Giants Games Live This Season (2022)
All eyes will be on Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll. Can the new head coach and the man that helped turn the Buffalo Bills offense into a powerhouse avoid Jones becoming a massive draft bust and give the Giants O some bite?
This is a big year for Jones and running back Saquon Barkley to earn long-term contracts either in New York or elsewhere in 2023. There will be a great deal of pressure on both to deliver on their promise this season.
New York Giants schedule: Season results
Week 1 — New York Giants beat Tennessee Titans, 21-20
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Sep. 11
|Giants 21, Titans 20
|4:25 PM
|FOX
Week 2 — New York Giants top Carolina Panthers, 19-16
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Sep. 18
|Giants 19, Panthers 16
|1:00 PM
|FOX
Week 3 — New York Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-17
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Monday, Sep. 26
|Cowboys 23, Giants 17
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
Week 4 — New York Giants outlast Chicago Bears 20-12
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 2
|Giants 20, Bears 12
|1:00 PM
|FOX
Week 5 — New York Giants sink vs Packers in London
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 9
|Giants 27, Packers 22
|9:30 AM
|NFL NETWORK
Week 6 — New York Giants comeback against Ravens, 24-20
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 16
|Giants 24, Ravens 20
|1:00 PM
|CBS
Week 7 — New York Giants outlast Jaguars, 23-17
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 23
|Giants 23, Jaguars 17
|1:00 PM
|FOX
Week 8 — New York Giants win streak ends to Seahawks, 27-13
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 30
|Seahawks 27, Giants 13
|4:25 PM
|FOX
2022 New York Giants schedule
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 New York Giants schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.
Week 11: vs. Detriot Lions
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|Lions
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Lions 23, Giants 14
Week 12: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|@ Cowboys
|4:30 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17
Week 13: vs Washington Commanders
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Dec. 4
|Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 21
Week 14: vs Philadelphia Eagles
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Dec 11
|Eagles
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 20
Week 15: @ Washington Commanders
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Dec. 18
|@ Commanders
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 10
Week 16: @ Minnesota Vikings
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|@ Vikings
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Vikings 17, Giants 14
Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 1
|Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Colts 27, Giants 17
Week 18: @ Philadelphia Eagles
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sunday, Jan. 8
|@ Eagles
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 17
New York Giants schedule prediction: 11-6, 2nd place in the NFC East
