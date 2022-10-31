ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New York Giants schedule: Win streak ends before Week 9 bye

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hDVX_0fcRVGlE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQG7I_0fcRVGlE00

New York Giants schedule: Week 9 (Bye)

Next Opponent: vs. Houston Texans (Week 10)

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 13 Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Texans @ Giants points spread: TBD
  • Prediction: Giants 28, Texans 17

New York Giants roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Daniel Jones , Tyrod Taylor (Injured)
  • RB: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams
  • WR: Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Richie James
  • TE: Daniel Bellinger, Chris Myarick, Tanner Hudson,
  • OL: Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal
All eyes will be on Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll. Can the new head coach and the man that helped turn the Buffalo Bills offense into a powerhouse avoid Jones becoming a massive draft bust and give the Giants O some bite?

This is a big year for Jones and running back Saquon Barkley to earn long-term contracts either in New York or elsewhere in 2023. There will be a great deal of pressure on both to deliver on their promise this season.

New York Giants schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TUU5_0fcRVGlE00
Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — New York Giants beat Tennessee Titans, 21-20

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Giants 21, Titans 20 4:25 PM FOX

Week 2 — New York Giants top Carolina Panthers, 19-16

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 Giants 19, Panthers 16 1:00 PM FOX

Week 3 — New York Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-17

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Sep. 26 Cowboys 23, Giants 17 8:15 PM ESPN

Week 4 — New York Giants outlast Chicago Bears 20-12

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 Giants 20, Bears 12 1:00 PM FOX

Week 5 — New York Giants sink vs Packers in London

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Giants 27, Packers 22 9:30 AM NFL NETWORK
Week 6 — New York Giants comeback against Ravens, 24-20

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 16 Giants 24, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS

Week 7 — New York Giants outlast Jaguars, 23-17

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 23 Giants 23, Jaguars 17 1:00 PM FOX

Week 8 — New York Giants win streak ends to Seahawks, 27-13

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 Seahawks 27, Giants 13 4:25 PM FOX

2022 New York Giants schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DgpR8_0fcRVGlE00
Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 New York Giants schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 11: vs. Detriot Lions

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 20 Lions 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Lions 23, Giants 14

Week 12: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Nov. 24 @ Cowboys 4:30 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17
Week 13: vs Washington Commanders

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 4 Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 21

Week 14: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec 11 Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 20

Week 15: @ Washington Commanders

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Commanders TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 10

Week 16: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Vikings 17, Giants 14
Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Colts 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 27, Giants 17

Week 18: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Eagles TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQmy8_0fcRVGlE00
Credit: USA Today Network

New York Giants schedule prediction: 11-6, 2nd place in the NFC East

