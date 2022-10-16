New York Giants schedule: Trip to Jacksonville to face Jaguars in Week 7

New York Giants schedule: Week 7

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX

Giants @ Jaguars points spread: Giants +3

Prediction: Giants 17, Jaguars 13

New York Giants roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players

QB: Daniel Jones , Tyrod Taylor (Injured)

Daniel Jones , Tyrod Taylor (Injured) RB: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams

Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams WR: Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Richie James

Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Richie James TE: Daniel Bellinger, Tanner Hudson, Chris Myarick

Daniel Bellinger, Tanner Hudson, Chris Myarick OL: Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal

All eyes will be on Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll. Can the new head coach and the man that helped turn the Buffalo Bills offense into a powerhouse avoid Jones becoming a massive draft bust and give the Giants O some bite?

This is a big year for Jones and running back Saquon Barkley to earn long-term contracts either in New York or elsewhere in 2023. There will be a great deal of pressure on both to deliver on their promise this season.

New York Giants schedule: Season results

Week 1 — New York Giants beat Tennessee Titans, 21-20

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 11 Giants 21, Titans 20 4:25 PM FOX

Week 2 — New York Giants top Carolina Panthers, 19-16

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 18 Giants 19, Panthers 16 1:00 PM FOX

Week 3 — New York Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-17

Date Opponent Time TV Monday, Sep. 26 Cowboys 23, Giants 17 8:15 PM ESPN

Week 4 — New York Giants outlast Chicago Bears 20-12

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 2 Giants 20, Bears 12 1:00 PM FOX

Week 5 — New York Giants sink vs Packers in London

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 9 Giants 27, Packers 22 9:30 AM NFL NETWORK

Week 6 — New York Giants comeback against Ravens,

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 16 Giants 24, Ravens 20 1:00 PM CBS

2022 New York Giants schedule

Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a run in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Giants schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 8: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Giants 24, Seahawks 21

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 13 Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Giants 28, Texans 17

Week 11: vs. Detriot Lions

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 20 Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Lions 23, Giants 14

Week 12: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

Date Opponent Time TV Thursday, Nov. 24 @ Cowboys 4:30 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

Week 13: vs Washington Commanders

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Dec. 4 Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 21

Week 14: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Dec 11 Eagles 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 20

Week 15: @ Washington Commanders

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Commanders TBD TBD

Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 10

Week 16: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Vikings 17, Giants 14

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Jan. 1 Colts 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Colts 27, Giants 17

Week 18: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Eagles TBD TBD

Prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 17

New York Giants schedule prediction: 8-9, 3rd place in the NFC East

The Giants won’t be a contender for the NFC East title in 2022 or compete for a playoff spot. However, season one under new coach Brian Daboll should bring about change, improvements on offense, and a few more wins compared to 2021.

The future is bright for New York’s two first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal. Expect them to show their long-term potential often this season while they go through the grown pains of a rookie year in the NFL, and help change the Giants’ culture for the better.

