New York Giants schedule: Trip to Jacksonville to face Jaguars in Week 7

All eyes will be on Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll. Can the new head coach and the man that helped turn the Buffalo Bills offense into a powerhouse avoid Jones becoming a massive draft bust and give the Giants O some bite?
This is a big year for Jones and running back Saquon Barkley to earn long-term contracts either in New York or elsewhere in 2023. There will be a great deal of pressure on both to deliver on their promise this season.
New York Giants schedule: Season results
Week 1 — New York Giants beat Tennessee Titans, 21-20
New York Giants schedule prediction: 8-9, 3rd place in the NFC East
The Giants won’t be a contender for the NFC East title in 2022 or compete for a playoff spot. However, season one under new coach Brian Daboll should bring about change, improvements on offense, and a few more wins compared to 2021.
The future is bright for New York’s two first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal. Expect them to show their long-term potential often this season while they go through the grown pains of a rookie year in the NFL, and help change the Giants’ culture for the better.
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas wants you to know something: Eli Apple was not a great teammate. Casillas went on the New York Post’s “Blue Rush Podcast” and explained that the cornerback displayed a serious lack of effort that was not addressed early enough by former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.
ESPN's John Keim reports "Washington will be signing QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad, per source.". The Commanders need a quarterback after losing Carson Wentz for 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger. Pro...
Brian Daboll’s Giants really seem to like to get it done late in the game. But it’s working for them. The new trend has most recently helped New York to a 24-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants overcame a 20-10 deficit to pull out the win, their third win this season of games they had been trailing 10 points or less.
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
The Carolina Panthers are saying goodbye to Robbie Anderson. The wide receiver is being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Panthers will in exchange receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in...
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge soaked in the roar of the Yankee Stadium crowd running the bases after his second-inning home run Tuesday, a solo blast that put the Yankees up four runs in their second do-or-die game in a row, one they’d win 5-1 to finish off the Cleveland Guardians.
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
The New York Giants (5-1) are preparing to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field for a Week 7 matchup. The Giants are coming off their second consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Jags are mired in a three-game losing streak. Those in the blue...
