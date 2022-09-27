ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants schedule: Rebounding on a short week against the Chicago Bears

By Jason Burgos
 1 day ago

New York Giants schedule

Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 Bears 1:00 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Giants -3.0
  • Prediction: Giants 24, Bears 14

New York Giants roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Daniel Jones , Tyrod Taylor (Injured)
  • RB: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams
  • WR: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James
  • TE: Daniel Bellinger, Tanner Hudson, Chris Myarick
  • OL: Andrew Thomas, Ben Bredeson, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal
  • 2022 NFL power rankings : 19th
All eyes will be on Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll. Can the new head coach and the man that helped turn the Buffalo Bills offense into a powerhouse avoid Jones becoming a massive draft bust and give the Giants O some bite?

This is a big year for Jones and running back Saquon Barkley to earn long-term contracts either in New York or elsewhere in 2023. There will be a great deal of pressure on both to deliver on their promise this season.

New York Giants 2022 Super Bowl odds: +10000

New York Giants schedule: Season results

Week 1 — New York Giants beat Tennessee Titans, 21-20

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Giants 21, Titans 20 4:25 PM FOX

Week 2 — New York Giants top Carolina Panthers, 19-16

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 Giants 19, Panthers 16 1:00 PM FOX

Week 3 — New York Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-17

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Sep. 26 Cowboys 23, Giants 17 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Cowboys @ Giants point spread: New York -1.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cowboys 24, Giants 17

2022 New York Giants schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ri4rN_0fcRVGlE00
Credit: USA Today Network

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Giants schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 5: vs. Green Bay Packers (London)

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Packers 9:30 AM NFL NETWORK
  • Prediction: Packers 24, Giants 17

Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 16 Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 21, Giants 20
Week 7: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Giants 17, Jaguars 13

Week 8: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Giants 24, Seahawks 21

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: vs. Houston Texans

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 13 Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Giants 28, Texans 17

Week 11: vs. Detriot Lions

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 20 Lions 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Lions 23, Giants 14
Week 12: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Nov. 24 @ Cowboys 4:30 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17

Week 13: vs Washington Commanders

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 4 Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 21

Week 14: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec 11 Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 20

Week 15: @ Washington Commanders

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Commanders TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 10
Week 16: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV
Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Vikings 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Vikings 17, Giants 14

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 Colts 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Colts 27, Giants 17

Week 18: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Eagles TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 17

New York Giants schedule prediction: 8-9, 3rd place in the NFC East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQmy8_0fcRVGlE00
Credit: USA Today Network

The Giants won’t be a contender for the NFC East title in 2022 or compete for a playoff spot. However, season one under new coach Brian Daboll should bring about change, improvements on offense, and a few more wins compared to 2021.

The future is bright for New York’s two first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal. Expect them to show their long-term potential often this season while they go through the grown pains of a rookie year in the NFL, and help change the Giants’ culture for the better.

