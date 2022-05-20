New York Giants schedule: 2022 season begins on the road against Titans

New York Giants schedule: Week 1
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 11 Titans 4:25 PM FOX Titans @ Giants point spread: Titans -6.5 Prediction: Titans 24, Giants 14 New York Giants roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Giants keeping and starting these key players
QB: Daniel Jones RB: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida WR: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson TE: Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins OL: Andrew Thomas, Joshua Ezeudu, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Evan Neal Also Read: Did Joe Schoen fix New York Giants offensive line? 2022 New York Giants preseason opponents Week 1: @ New England Patriots Week 2: TBD Week 3: @ New York Jets Week 4: TBD 2022 New York Giants schedule Credit: USA Today Network
Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Giants schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 18 Panthers 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Giants 21, Panthers 20 Week 3: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Date Opponent Time TV Monday, Sep. 26 Cowboys 8:15 PM ESPN Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17 Also Read: New York Giants must capitalize on two favorable stretches of games in 2022 Week 4: vs Chicago Bears
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 2 Bears 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Giants 24, Bears 14 Week 5: vs. Green Bay Packers (London)
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 9 Packers 9:30 AM NFL NETWORK Prediction: Packers 24, Giants 17 Week 6: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 16 Ravens 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Ravens 21, Giants 20 Week 7: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Giants 17, Jaguars 13 Also Read: New York Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux gets $20m bonus, much bigger deal than Evan Neal Week 8: @ Seattle Seahawks
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX Prediction: Giants 24, Seahawks 21 Week 9: Bye Week 10: vs. Houston Texans
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 13 Texans 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Giants 28, Texans 17 Week 11: vs. Detriot Lions
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 20 Lions 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Lions 23, Giants 14 Week 12: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
Date Opponent Time TV Thursday, Nov. 24 @ Cowboys 4:30 PM FOX Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 17 Week 13: vs Washington Commanders
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Dec. 4 Commanders 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 21 Also Read: Giants’ Daniel Jones ‘confident’ despite declined fifth-year option Week 14: vs Philadelphia Eagles
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Dec 11 Eagles 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Eagles 31, Giants 20 Week 15: @ Washington Commanders
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Commanders TBD TBD Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 10 Week 16: @ Minnesota Vikings
Date Opponent Time TV Saturday, Dec. 24 @ Vikings 1:00 PM FOX Prediction: Vikings 17, Giants 14 Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Jan. 1 Colts 1:00 PM CBS Prediction: Colts 27, Giants 17 Week 18: @ Philadelphia Eagles
Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Jan. 8 @ Eagles TBD TBD Prediction: Giants 28, Eagles 17 New York Giants schedule prediction: 8-9, 3rd place in the NFC East Credit: USA Today Network
The Giants won’t be a contender for the NFC East title in 2022 or compete for a playoff spot. However, season one under new coach Brian Daboll should bring about change, improvements on offense, and a few more wins compared to 2021.
The future is bright for New York’s two first-round picks
Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal. Expect them to show their long-term potential often this season while they go through the grown pains of a rookie year in the NFL, and help change the Giants’ culture for the better.
