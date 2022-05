By the time most of you read this, I will be working in a newsroom hundreds of miles away from Chapel Hill. It’s because of The Daily Tar Heel that I can. Before coming to UNC, I had worked at a student-run paper for two years but wasn’t sure I wanted to do it again or if I wanted to pursue journalism — but the DTH changed all of that for me.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO