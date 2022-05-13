Here’s what stands out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 regular-season schedule

After a weeks-long marketing tease of NFL matchups, the Chiefs officially learned their 2022 schedule on Thursday night,

Here are some takeaways from the Chiefs’ lineup of 17 regular-season matchups for this fall/winter.

SEASON OPENER

The Chiefs open the 2022 regular season on the road with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for a 3:25 p.m. (Central Time) slot on Sept. 11.

Week 1 features quarterback Patrick Mahomes against his former coach at Texas Tech, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Chiefs will also get a good look at Arizona’s dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray sans three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is serving a six-game suspension to start the season .

The season opener marks just the 14th time that the Chiefs will play the Cardinals. Kansas City holds a 9-3-1 edge in the all-time series.

The last time the two teams met was on Nov. 11, 2018, with the Chiefs securing a 26-14 win.

PRIME-TIME ON THE GO

As has been the case for the previous two seasons, the NFL will showcase the Chiefs to a national audience with five prime-time games.

Three of those contests will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, starting with a Week 2 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

The Chiefs then host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5 and the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football after a Week 8 bye.

Kansas City’s two prime-time road matchups feature the Chiefs at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 and at the Denver Broncos in Week 14. Both games will be showcased on Sunday Night Football.

Of the Chiefs’ five prime-time games, two opponents didn’t make the playoffs last season: the Chargers and Broncos.

ROAD WARRIORS

Strength-of-schedule projections in May typically involve a lot of guesswork.

Some teams can (and inevitably will) improve, while others will take a step back. For an example of the former scenario, look no further than the 2021 season when seven NFL teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots from the AFC, made the postseason after sitting out the playoffs in 2020.

The Chiefs have yet to face a serious hiccup and are shooting for a seventh straight AFC West title. They’ve made the playoffs in eight of the past nine seasons since Andy Reid became head coach on Jan. 7, 2013.

Reid and the Chiefs will need to draw on that experience to start the season because four of the team’s first seven games are on the road: Cardinals in Week 1, Colts in Week 3, Bucs in Week 4 and 49ers in Week 7.

Among that group of early opponents, only the Colts didn’t make the playoffs in 2021.

ROAD WARRIORS, TAKE II

After their Week 8 bye, the Chiefs are home against the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars in Weeks 9-10, get back on the road in Week 11 to play the Chargers and return home in Week 12 to host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

And then things get weird in December: The Chiefs will play three straight road games in Weeks 13-15, against the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Week 14 allows the Chiefs their initial chance to observe the new-look Broncos with quarterback Russell Wilson.

THE NORTH REMEMBERS

OK, the subhead is a “The Game of Thrones” reference. And it fits perfectly here.

The Chiefs have opportunities to avenge some high-profile defeats with rematches against the Bengals in Week 13, Buccaneers in Week 4 and Rams in Week 12.

The Chiefs lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game last season, the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV and the Rams in Week 11 of the 2018 regular season. The games against the Bengals and Buccaneers are on the road.

Will revenge be sweet?

HOLIDAY CHEER

After enjoying a bye week during the Thanksgiving break last season, the Chiefs won’t have that luxury this fall. Instead, they host a marquee matchup against the Rams on Nov. 27.

The Chiefs also have a noon game against the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas Eve at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16, and then play at noon against the Denver Broncos on New Year’s Day in Week 17.

MEASURING UP

Yes, teams can be different from year to year, but there’s little doubt that the early part of the Chiefs’ 2022 schedule presents challenges.

Of the Chiefs’ first seven opponents, five will be coming off playoff seasons.

In the case of the Buccaneers in Week 4 and Bills in Week 6, the Chiefs are dealing with repeat postseason teams with star quarterbacks.

Week 4 could provide the last time NFL fans are treated to a Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady duel, as Brady might use the upcoming season as his final farewell tour before heading to the TV booth as an analyst .

Week 6 showcases what has quickly become an elite AFC showdown between the Chiefs and Bills, who are led by quarterback Josh Allen. These two teams will meet for the fifth time (including two postseason games) in the past three seasons. The Chiefs are 3-1 in their previous four meetings (two in the regular season, two in the playoffs).

The Chiefs and Bills provided a game for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round last season, with the Chiefs eventually securing a thrilling 42-36 overtime win. The game featured an incredible comeback by the Chiefs in the final 13 seconds of regulation to force the extra period.

Get the popcorn ready.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1: @ Chicago Bears

Week 2: Washington Commanders

Week 3: Green Bay Packers

FULL REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE