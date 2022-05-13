ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bass Lake, CA

Dine and Dish: Ducey's Bar and Grill

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLFOQ_0fcRSEAp00

Ducey's Bar and Grill is a waterfront eatery that looks right over Bass Lake.

The food is tasty - so is the view.

Sally Hanseth had the Reuben sandwich.

"Look, it's amazing. It's really good," she said.

The food's the star of the show.

Regulars can't get enough of the grilled salmon teriyaki bowl.

"Very, very popular," says Ducey's Assistant Manager Amanda Brouillette. "We serve salmon at dinner as well. It's one of our best sellers."

But for many people, nothing beats a burger while enjoying the breeze at Bass Lake.

Mark Choe is the General Manager of the Pines Resort.

"There's something that universally is great about eating outside on a patio," he said. "When you're out in front of a lake, it's next level."

Ducey's offers fine dining during the evening downstairs, but upstairs is where you can enjoy the open air and a couple of tacos.

Summer's fast approaching and Choe says Bass Lake is calling.

"See the water, see the mountains, get that fresh air," he said.

Mark adds after a day on the lake, Ducey's is a great place to unwind.

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Bakersfield, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bakersfield is California's ninth largest city, and it's developing at a breakneck speed. Bakersfield is the birthplace of the popular music genre known as the Bakersfield Sound, as well as several well-known country music singers. The diversified population of this booming city inspires some fantastic restaurants and even excellent coffee shops.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Make pit stop for pit-style beef at Zingo's Cafe

In recent years, the development on Buck Owens Boulevard has been astonishing, with Temblor Brewing Co., The BLVD, revamped hotels and a multistory medical building going up to turn what used to be Pierce Road into a real impressive commercial district. Standing proud against all that progress like one of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bass Lake, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Mashed

Here's Where You Can Sample 300 Garlic-Inspired Foods In One Place

Garlic has been repelling vampires and attracting festival-goers around the world for years. The Isle of Wight Garlic Festival has been shining a light on the edible bulb since 1983 and embraces the motto, "Eat, drink, stink." Over in Ontario, Canada, people can find the Perth Lions Garlic Festival, which has a smiling social media mascot that declares, "It's chic to reek" (via Facebook). There, so-called "garlic heads" can congregate to try and chat about garlic. And when California's Gilroy Festival got too costly for the city of Stockton stepped up to give garlic lovers a new venue in August (via NBC Bay Area).
FRESNO, CA
deltacollegian.net

Asparagus Fest doesn’t resemble previous events

The Asparagus Festival today is nowhere near what it was back in my day. No, I’m not going to go on a long rant about walking uphill both ways barefoot in the snow. I remember standing in line with my parents on unseasonably hot days in late April early May just to be able to have a taste of that amazing deep fried asparagus.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Eater

LA’s Giant Pancake Destination the Griddle Reopens on Sunset After Two Years

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dine#Food Drink
mercedcountytimes.com

Remembering Don & Betty Stewart

The Stewart Family is holding an event to honor their parents, Don and Betty, and to thank the members of the Merced Community who have been such an important part of their lives. Don and Betty loved Merced. Not just for the train whistles at night, the distant views of...
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Bear spotted roaming through Fairfield neighborhood

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department is warning residents in the Woodcreek Park neighborhood to be alert after a bear was spotted roaming through the streets. The police department posted to Facebook Saturday after receiving several calls beginning Friday and through Saturday about a bear that had been spotted in the Woodcreek area.
FAIRFIELD, CA
thecorcoranjournal.net

Springfest Aftershock Car Show set for Saturday

Saturday is the big day. It’s the Corcoran Chamber of Commerce’s 10th annual Aftershock Car Show which will be held in downtown Corcoran. Pre-registration is currently underway and is $35 through Thursday, May 12 at noon. Those paying after the deadline or the day of the event registration will be $45. To pre-register visit www.corcoranchamber.com.
CORCORAN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sierranewsonline.com

Graduating Fresno ’Dog Now Dedicated to Helping Cats

FRESNO STATE — Some of Valerie Guzman’s earliest childhood memories include taking in stray cats with her family in their Santa Maria apartment. “We would take in the cats that no one wanted – some were pregnant, had health problems or were infested with fleas,” Guzman said. “We would nurse them back to health and find them a home.”
FRESNO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for Six Puppies

Foster needed Now in order to save these 6 cattle dog/ lab mix puppies they were born to a family who wanted to use them as fighting dogs and thought it would be a good idea to throw them to toughen them up. A rescuer in the area heard what was going on, went over and talked the couple into letting them go to rescue.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Modesto, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. They Specialize in the Best Burgers, specialty sandwiches and Lamb. They also specialize in house-made Pastrami, Smoked Wagyu Brisket, Portuguese stewed beef "Alcatra", house-made bacon, and smoked pulled pork. Their locally raised Wagyu is provided by Pacheco Farms. Venison and Elk are provided by Durham Ranch out of Nevada. They also specialize in a complete Vegan and dietary sensitive environment where almost all products and flavors are made to represent their non-vegan-based counterparts. They are a unique flavor experience! All their sauces are made in-house paired with great beers and wine. They definitely have something for everyone. Check out their nightly entree specials and ever-changing new flavor specials.
MODESTO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy