Dine and Dish: Ducey's Bar and Grill

Ducey's Bar and Grill is a waterfront eatery that looks right over Bass Lake.

The food is tasty - so is the view.

Sally Hanseth had the Reuben sandwich.

"Look, it's amazing. It's really good," she said.

The food's the star of the show.

Regulars can't get enough of the grilled salmon teriyaki bowl.

"Very, very popular," says Ducey's Assistant Manager Amanda Brouillette. "We serve salmon at dinner as well. It's one of our best sellers."

But for many people, nothing beats a burger while enjoying the breeze at Bass Lake.

Mark Choe is the General Manager of the Pines Resort.

"There's something that universally is great about eating outside on a patio," he said. "When you're out in front of a lake, it's next level."

Ducey's offers fine dining during the evening downstairs, but upstairs is where you can enjoy the open air and a couple of tacos.

Summer's fast approaching and Choe says Bass Lake is calling.

"See the water, see the mountains, get that fresh air," he said.

Mark adds after a day on the lake, Ducey's is a great place to unwind.