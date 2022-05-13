ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Celebrating Hospital Week: United Regional Hospital

By Lauren Linville
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — In a packed parking lot, employees from every department at United Regional Hospital were being treated like rockstars.

Tuesday and Wednesday, United Regional held parking lot parties from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for day shift workers. Night shift workers were treated to an indoor celebration both nights from 10 to 11 p.m.

“Words can’t describe how I feel about this team,” United Regional CEO Phyllis Cowling said. “What they’ve been through over the last two years has just been phenomenal, and what they’ve done to take care of our community – and quite frankly, of each other – is just – it’s beyond description, so this team, they mean the world to me.”

The Hospital Week Celebration full of food, games, lip-sync battles and camaraderie is a sign of the times.

“Our employees – you can just see the light coming back, the spark coming back, and when we round and give them the opportunity to spend this time together, we get feedback from all of them that just shows how much they appreciate the opportunity to get back to what United Regional does, which is just take great care of our patients, take great care of our employees and really just be together,” United Regional Interim H.I.M. Manager and CDI Coordinator Mark Wright said.

Flyer for United Regional’s Hospital Week celebrations

“I’ve been waiting for this, well for 3 years,” Cowling said. “This is a big deal for this organization; Hospital Week we celebrate like no other hospital I’ve been in. This moment is worth waiting for.”

Cowling and Wright said the hospital recently reached another moment worth waiting for, also.

“We finally hit 0 Covid in-patients last week, so we celebrated that,” Wright said.

“I actually did the calculation, it had been 686 days since we had had no Covid patients in-house, and recognizing the impact that had – not just on our hospital, but in our community, in our world – it was a moment of relief and just kind of gratitude for getting to that point again,” Cowling said.

It’s a point in this pandemic that’s taken a strong team to reach.

“The last two years have tested us, no question, but at every moment, this team behind me rose to the occasion,” Cowling said. “It’s not just that they’re competent in what they do – because they are; the level of care that they provide is excellent – but moreover, the level of caring that they provide is beyond description as well. It’s that combination that makes this team and this organization so incredibly special.”

“We want to provide excellent care for the community that we serve,” Wright said. “We want them to come see us when they need help, but we also want them to know we care about them also when they don’t need help. We do a lot of outreach opportunities; we really just want to be the pinnacle of healthcare for WF and the surrounding communities, and we want them to know that we’re here for them in their time of need, for whatever that may be.”

With incredibly straining jobs, these few hours in this parking lot, together for Hospital Week, is a chance to recharge.

“It means so much to be able to come out and feel like you just get to spend time with all of your coworkers,” Wright said. “We don’t get away from our actual job responsibilities often enough to spend time with each other, so we always look forward to it.”

Wright and Cowling hope the community will take a moment to appreciate our frontline healthcare workers.

“Just say thank you, just let them know that you appreciate what they’ve done, what they’re doing and what they’re going to do in the future,” Cowling said.

United Regional also held a 5K Fun Run/Walk at the Hamilton Park Pavilion early Thursday morning for employees and their families.

Friday morning is the 21st Annual Shooter Classic all-employee golf tournament at River Creek Golf Course.

Better late than never, Lawton Vet Center opens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Veteran Center hosted their grand opening at their new location Friday, May 13, after it was put off for several years, due to COVID . Veterans and other community members got a chance to tour the new location, while enjoying food and door prizes.
Oklahoma one of few states seeing disease from ticks

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is one of just a few states that are seeing a disease from ticks. The Lone Star tick can cause Alpha-gal Syndrome. Though it is not a new disease, it is one to keep in mind, especially in the summer months. KOCO 5 spoke with...
Denton County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, new cases rising

In this week’s COVID-19 update, Denton County Public Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths and a rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions. Denton County remains at a low COVID-19 community level, based on three key COVID-19 data points, but those figures have risen since last week. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people is now 1.2, up from 0.4 last week; 1% of inpatient beds are now occupied by COVID-19 patients, a slight rise from 0.8% last week; and new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is now 40.9, up from 31.8 last week.
14th Annual Cajun Fest sees large number of attendees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From crawfish to gumbo and even etouffee, downtown Wichita Falls had all things Cajun as organizers kicked off Cajun Fest 2022. Although it was a pretty hot day Saturday, that didn’t stop hundreds of patrons from flocking downtown for the 14th Annual Cajun Fest. “It’s a food festival first and foremost […]
Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
Update: 2 people shot at Keeper of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people were shot at the Keeper of the Plains early Sunday morning. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to the Keeper of the Plains, located in the 600 block of N Seneca, for the report of a disturbance involving 20-40 people. Upon arrival, […]
Over-the-counter livestock antibiotics to require vet prescription by 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (KSWO) - Changes are coming for ranchers and farmers who run smaller operations. Over-the-counter livestock medications will require written prescriptions from veterinarians by 2023. Right now, ranchers can simply walk into a farm supply store and pick up antibiotics they need to treat livestock and poultry, but by...
