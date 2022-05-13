Thunderbirds Game 2 victory in the Division Semi-Finals
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds soared to a victory over the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins Thursday evening.
Matthew Peca got the T-birds on the board with a first-period power-play goal. The Penguins would answer back with an early second-period goal to tie the game. The scoring continued to go back and forth for the entire second-period, before the T-Birds went goal crazy in the third period.
VIDEO: Goalie Joel Hofer made the most of the opportunity
That’s the first-ever goalie goal for the Springfield Thunderbirds giving them a 5-2 lead. They would add another goal to bring on the final 6-2. Springfield could close it out Sunday in Game 3 in Pennsylvania.
The winner of the series advances to the Calder Cup Quarterfinals.
