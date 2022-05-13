Thunderbirds Game 2 victory in the Division Semi-Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds soared to a victory over the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins Thursday evening.

Matthew Peca got the T-birds on the board with a first-period power-play goal. The Penguins would answer back with an early second-period goal to tie the game. The scoring continued to go back and forth for the entire second-period, before the T-Birds went goal crazy in the third period.

VIDEO: Goalie Joel Hofer made the most of the opportunity

“Hofer out of his net, stops it, Hofer looking, Hofer firing at the empty net. HE SCOREEEESSSS!!!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!”

That’s the first-ever goalie goal for the Springfield Thunderbirds giving them a 5-2 lead. They would add another goal to bring on the final 6-2. Springfield could close it out Sunday in Game 3 in Pennsylvania.

The winner of the series advances to the Calder Cup Quarterfinals.

