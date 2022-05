Eight years ago, when I was elected to serve as the state senator for District 5, I never imagined the blessings and lessons that this job would bring me. I ran on the promise to bring the voices of the High Country into the halls of the Capitol and represent rural Colorado in a place that often feels like it has forgotten about us. I was inspired by my parents and grandfather, who taught me that serving your community is the highest honor, but often means serving the greater good even when it’s hard.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO