ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Driver arrested for DUI after Thursday evening accident

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1iO8_0fcRQ9ur00

One person is arrested after crashing their car into a pole in Millcreek Township.

The accident happened in the 5900 block of Peach Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 12.

Erie community weighs in on nationwide COVID-19 deaths

According to Millcreek Police, the driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

No one was injured in the crash and the car sustained heavy damage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

State College man dead after crash on I-99

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is dead after crashing his vehicle early Saturday morning on Interstate 99, according to a press release by state police. According to the release, Jordan Henry, 22 was driving north on I-99 in Patton Township at 1:54 in the morning when he lost control of his 2003 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YourErie

Corry driver dead after crashing into telephone pole

A 27-year-old man from Corry is dead after crashing into a telephone pole overnight. According to the Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, this accident happened around 2 a.m. on the 900 block of West Smith Street in Corry. The driver reportedly hit a telephone pole at a high rate of speed and then was ejected […]
CORRY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Millcreek Township, PA
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
Millcreek Township, PA
Crime & Safety
State College

One Dead After Crash on I-99 in Patton Township

A State College man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 99 in Patton Township, according to state police at Rockview. Jordan A. Henry, 22, was driving a Honda Accord northbound just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a left curve near mile marker 72.4, went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police wrote in a crash report.
CBS Miami

3-Month-Old Killed, 5 Others Injured In Turnpike Accident

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An infant has been killed following an early Sunday morning crash on the highway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Toyota sedan collided into the rear of a Ford sedan on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive at 3:15 a.m. FHP said the Ford’s driver and three passengers, which included a 3-month-old and 1-year-old, were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center. The newborn later died at the hospital. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were taken to Jackson South with injuries that weren’t life threatening. A Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser was then struck by another vehicle as the officer was shutting down the entrance ramp to the Turnpike. (CBS4)
MIAMI, FL
WTAJ

Truck crashes into post office in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews had their hands busy Saturday morning after a truck crashed into a post office in Clearfield County. The Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company got a report at about 10:35 a.m. of a vehicle into the post office on Main Street in Grampian Borough. When they arrived on scene they […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pedestrian hit, killed along Ohio roadway

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A pedestrian walking along a roadway in Madison Township was reportedly hit and killed on Saturday evening. Neil Miller, 72, of Lexington was walking on US 42, between the US 30 ramps, at around 9:30 p.m. and entered the northbound lane when a 40-year-old driver in a 2016 Nissan SUV […]
LEXINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Millcreek Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
CBS Denver

1 Dead In Interstate 225 Crash That Caused Big Backup In Aurora

(CBS4) – There were big delays on Interstate 225 all morning on Sunday after a fatal car crash near the Mississippi Avenue exit. Aurora police said single vehicle crashed at about 8:45 a.m. and the far right lane was closed for several hours afterwards. A man who was in the car died. The resulting traffic backup could be seen from a CDOT camera to the south at the Iliff Avenue exit. (credit: CDOT) The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.
AURORA, CO
wrtv.com

Woman dies in crash Saturday morning on Muncie Bypass

MUNCIE — A woman died Saturday morning when she was thrown from a motorcycle and hit by passing vehicles Saturday morning in Muncie. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 5:25 a.m. on the Muncie Bypass near Riggin Road. An...
MUNCIE, IN
WCAX

Juvenile in critical condition following crash

CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An 18-year-old is in critical condition this morning, after police say he crashed his car in Charleston last night. Police are not releasing the name of the driver as he is considered a juvenile. Vermont State Police say he was traveling on Route 105, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a utility pole.
CHARLESTON, VT
YourErie

Woman injured after car crashes into ditch on Rt. 6N

One woman is injured after crashing her car into a ditch in Edinboro overnight. According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Friday for a one-car accident in the 6800 block of Route 6N. One woman reportedly suffered a head injury. She was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and released. State […]
EDINBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Stockton Woman Charged with Coercion and Harassment

A well-being check Thursday morning at a residence in the Town of Stockton led to the arrest of a Stockton woman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Putnam Road in the Town of Stockton shortly after 9:15 AM and found that 32-year-old Heather Dempsey allegedly harassed another person and threatened them if they tried to contact the police. Dempsey was charged with 3rd-degree coercion and 2nd-degree harassment and was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
STOCKTON, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged after Fleeing Traffic Stop

An Olean man was charged after fleeing police on Tuesday. New York State Police charged 41-year-old David J. Nickola with Obstructing Governmental Administration and numerous traffic infractions. During an incident following a traffic stop on W. Union St. in Allegany, Nickola got out of his vehicle and attempted to run...
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

UPDATE: Barnum Road Head-On Collision

The patients of a head on collision that occurred on Barnum Road Thursday morning have been identified. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 24-year-old Alexis H. Layman of Olean allegedly failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck 58-year-old Tammy L. Church of Eldred head-on. Both women were h entrapped...
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman taken to hospital after ATV crash in New Castle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is in the hospital after an ATV crash in New Castle. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the woman was a passenger on an ATV being driven illegally by a man on city streets. The driver lost control of the ATV and crashed. The woman was ejected. Her condition is not known at this time. Police said the driver ran off. They are looking for him. 
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Seeking Information on Stolen Trailer in Knox

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are asking the public for information regarding the theft of a trailer that occurred on May 10 in Knox. According to police, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, a 25 ft. gooseneck livestock trailer was stolen from a field off Wentlings Corners Road, in Knox, Beaver Township, Clarion County.
KNOX, PA
wtae.com

Police investigating after body found in storage unit

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Update 9:15 p.m. - The Westmoreland County District Attorney's office has identified the victim and suspect in what they are saying is a criminal homicide. In the statement, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli says a woman's body was found at the U-Haul facility on Leechburg Road...
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy