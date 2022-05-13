Driver arrested for DUI after Thursday evening accident

One person is arrested after crashing their car into a pole in Millcreek Township.

The accident happened in the 5900 block of Peach Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 12.

According to Millcreek Police, the driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

No one was injured in the crash and the car sustained heavy damage.

