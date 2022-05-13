Driver arrested for DUI after Thursday evening accident
One person is arrested after crashing their car into a pole in Millcreek Township.
The accident happened in the 5900 block of Peach Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on May 12.Erie community weighs in on nationwide COVID-19 deaths
According to Millcreek Police, the driver has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
No one was injured in the crash and the car sustained heavy damage.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 1