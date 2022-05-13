San Jose police officer charged with masturbating while on duty: authorities

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was charged with masturbating and indecent exposure while on duty, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release Thursday. Matthew Dominguez, 32, was with two other officers on April 21 when they responded to a call from a residence that a mentally ill family member was being violent.

An investigation revealed that Dominguez sent the other officers away to locate the ill family member, according to the release. Dominguez then started to masturbate in front of two female family members and later exposed himself to the mother.

Authorities said the victims were “shocked and scared” then reported the officer’s actions to two male relatives. A witness also said Dominguez exposed himself in the dining area.

Dominguez was arrested Thursday and is currently on administrative leave from the police department. He has been with the San Jose Police Department for four years.

If convicted, Dominguez could face a year in jail and be placed on the sexual offender list for 10 years, the release said. Authorities will continue to investigate this incident.

“The charged behavior is beyond disturbing,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Law enforcement officers respond to our homes to help crime victims, not terrorize, traumatize, and create new victims.”

Dominguez will be arraigned on June 22 for a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge. That arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

