ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose police officer charged with masturbating while on duty: authorities

By Aaron Tolentino
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8pdO_0fcRPexo00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was charged with masturbating and indecent exposure while on duty, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release Thursday. Matthew Dominguez, 32, was with two other officers on April 21 when they responded to a call from a residence that a mentally ill family member was being violent.

An investigation revealed that Dominguez sent the other officers away to locate the ill family member, according to the release. Dominguez then started to masturbate in front of two female family members and later exposed himself to the mother.

Police: Man arrested after masturbating inside Walmart in American Canyon

Authorities said the victims were “shocked and scared” then reported the officer’s actions to two male relatives. A witness also said Dominguez exposed himself in the dining area.

Dominguez was arrested Thursday and is currently on administrative leave from the police department. He has been with the San Jose Police Department for four years.

If convicted, Dominguez could face a year in jail and be placed on the sexual offender list for 10 years, the release said. Authorities will continue to investigate this incident.

“The charged behavior is beyond disturbing,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Law enforcement officers respond to our homes to help crime victims, not terrorize, traumatize, and create new victims.”

Dominguez will be arraigned on June 22 for a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge. That arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Merced that left a person injured, according to the Merced Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of Olive Avenue and Meadows Drive on February 8. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene they found the victim nearby […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Suspects arrested in CVS theft in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects in the robbery of a CVS store that was captured on camera earlier this week have been taken into custody, according to the Fresno Police Department. Shirrell Cummings and Reginald Taylor have been identified as two of the suspects involved in the incident, according to police. Officers say the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Exeter shooting named

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified and arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in Exeter, as well as identified the victim, according to the Exeter Police Department. On Thursday morning, police say they responded to reports of an unconscious man on the road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man […]
EXETER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

9 new canine teams graduate from the CHP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – Nine new canine teams graduated from the CHP canine training facility after months of training, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP says the graduates consist of eight patrol and narcotics detection canine teams and one patrol and explosives detection canine team. “These nine teams are joining an already astonishing unit […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Man found dead on a road in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead in the middle of an Exeter road Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a man who was unconscious near the intersection of F and King street. When investigators arrived they determined that the man was dead […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Kings County K-9 Bluz passes away

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A K9 officer who had been with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office since 2016 has passed away, a Thursday release from the agency said. The release said that Kings County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer Bluz and his handler, Senior Deputy Matt Washburn, had just completed a training exercise. Bluz was […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Ag equipment thefts: DA charges 2 men with 4 counts

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who were arrested Tuesday in connection to a series of agricultural equipment thefts have been formally charged, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office announced Thursday that Pedro Coronado and Alexis Avalos have been charged with four counts of felony grand theft and one […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in 2021 Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An arrest has been made in a 2021 homicide case, police announced Thursday. Fresno police announced the arrest of Michael Fitch, 32, in the 2021 killing of Cory Smith. On March 1, 2021, Smith was found in the area of Pierce and Montecito avenues. Investigators say Smith had been shot after […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved and […]
FALL RIVER, MA
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead in train collision in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and three others were hurt after a train collided into a truck Friday afternoon in Shafter, Kern County Fire officials said. The collision involving an Amtrak train and the pickup truck was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Santa Fe Way between Orange and […]
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Third person killed in crash near Coalinga

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The third person who was killed in a head-on collision that also resulted in the death of a mother and her two-year-old daughter has been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. On May 2, around 2:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to collision reports in the area […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman’s BAC nearly 6 times legal limit: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested in a northwest Bakersfield crash had a blood-alcohol level so high it placed her at risk of going into a coma — or even dying. A breath test administered to Michelle Delossantos registered a BAC of .458 percent, nearly six times the legal limit of .08 percent, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police Officer Appreciation Week kicks off early with pizza

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The week of May 15 through May 21 has been proclaimed Police Officer Appreciation Week. To celebrate the occasion, a local pizzeria treated Fresno police officers to lunch on Wednesday. Officials from The Curry Pizza Company and the American Sikh Sangat said they wanted to thank law enforcement officers for serving […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy