ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Tool to invest $206M, create 1K new jobs

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDCro_0fcROqqZ00

Milwaukee Tool will invest $206 million and create 1,000 new jobs in Wisconsin.

The state will provide up to $22.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, raising the state's total investment in the company's success to $70.5 million. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and company officials made the announcement Thursday in Menomonee Falls.

“For nearly 100 years, Milwaukee Tool has been making high-quality products to help workers in Wisconsin and around the world get the job done,” said Gov. Evers. “Through all that time, Milwaukee Tool has never stopped innovating and has never stopped investing in Wisconsin, seeing remarkable growth even in just the last decade. We’re glad to be continuing our investment in them today to not only create good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites but to ensure that growth continues in the years to come.”

WEDC and Milwaukee Tool began their partnership in 2016.

“Milwaukee Tool’s investment in Wisconsin is creating opportunities not only for the company’s workers but for all the suppliers, construction companies, and others who partner with them,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Hughes. “The company has deep Wisconsin roots and displays those Badger values in the communities they work in by paying employees fairly and encouraging them to give back through volunteering.”

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Milwaukee Tool has invested more than $233 million and created 2,289 new jobs.

“This state has been our company’s home for nearly 100 years, and we’re proud to continue our investments here,” said Ty Staviski, chief financial officer for Milwaukee Tool. “Our people are the key to our success. We look forward to introducing 1,000 more people to the incredible culture we’ve created at our world-class facilities.”

According to a news release from the governor's office, Milwaukee Tool currently employs more than 10,000 people in the United States, with more than 3,600 in Wisconsin.

“With innovative design and products with exceptional performance, Milwaukee Tool’s a clear industry leader,” said Gale Klappa, co-chair of Milwaukee 7 and executive chairman of WEC Energy Group. “The company’s extraordinary growth trajectory is creating career opportunities for graduates of our colleges and universities, as well as luring talented people to southeastern Wisconsin from across the world. As Milwaukee Tool applies its technical expertise to new markets and product categories, this remarkable company is well-positioned for continued growth.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin Cannabis Expo Returns

After a pandemic hiatus, the Wisconsin Cannabis Expo returns Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the Wisconsin Center, Expo Hall A. (Another Wisconsin Cannabis Expo is also planned for Madison on Nov. 19, 2022.) General admission is $20. The event is sponsored by the Shepherd Express, Badger Labs, Kind Oasis and FoodVac Bags.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's Master Cheesemaker share his love of cheese

MADISON, Wis.–– The Badger State is home to 1,200 licensed cheesemakers, but few have mastered the art of making cheese quite like Gary Grossen. Grossen is one of less than 80 who holds the title of Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker. At the Center for Research at the University of...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Menomonee Falls, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Daily Reporter

H.J. Martin and Son adds Secinaro, Micolichek

Tony Secinaro and Brandon Micolichek have joined H.J. Martin and Son as two of the newest team members. Secinaro will be working as a billing specialist in the main office and Micolichek will be working as a delivery driver for the Distribution Center. Secinaro previously worked as an accountant for...
Q985

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
whby.com

Made in Wisconsin: The Dandelion Farm

What some people see as a pest, Deidre Sauer sees as magic. Dandelions by the hundreds scatter across her yard each spring and Deidre knows that they’ll be the perfect ingredient for her organic, homemade products. Started in 2014, The Dandelion Farm has expanded to a 4,000 square foot...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Challenger Battery Corporation to close after 70 years

WAUKESHA — Challenger Battery Corporation, 406 W. Sunset Dr., will close after 70 years in business. Remy Battery out of Milwaukee will take over the store. News of Challenger’s closing was announced to customers as they came into the shop. “They were asking what they will do but...
WAUKESHA, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

Sargento acquires Baker Cheese Factory

A specialty cheese plant is being acquired by Sargento Foods. Plymouth, Wisconsin based Sargento says they’ve signed an agreement to add Baker Cheese Factory in St. Cloud, Wisconsin to their family. Baker Cheese Factory is a four-generation business that started in 1916 and is a leading on-the-go mozzarella string...
SAINT CLOUD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creating Opportunities#State Of Wisconsin#Milwaukee Tool#Wedc#Badger
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin nurses: Gov. Evers sided with hospitals over patients

(The Center Square) – Nurses in Wisconsin say Gov. Tony Evers is making it harder for folks in rural parts of the state to get care. Evers last month vetoed a proposed law that would have allowed advanced practice nurses to work more independently. Advanced practice nurses currently can provide care, but need to collaborate with a doctor.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Hundreds rally for Wisconsin to repeal its 173-year-old abortion ban

Hundreds of Wisconsinites young and old gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday to demand that state and federal legislators protect abortion rights. The rally, organized by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, was the latest in a series of demonstrations held in Madison in the two weeks since a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked. The leak revealed that the court is poised to overturn its rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the cases that established that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
nbc15.com

Crowd gathers, Gov. Evers speaks at pro-Roe rally

Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a curfew this weekend for anyone under 21 on Saturday morning. The Madison Police Department says roughly 1,500 people were downtown to voice support for abortion rights and Roe v. Wade. Female veterans on Wisconsin honor flight honored in Washington. Updated: 3 hours ago. Sun...
shepherdexpress.com

Gone But Not Forgotten: Wisconsin Drive-In Theaters

Although they are generally thought of as a 1950s phenomenon, Richard M. Hollingshead, Jr obtained a United States patent for a “new and useful outdoor theater” in May, 1933. A “motion picture show or the like, may be seen and heard from a series of automobiles so arranged, in relation to the stage or screen, that the successive cars behind each other will not obstruct the view.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state with something for everyone. Its diverse landscape includes big cities, small towns, forests, lakes, and rolling hills. As a result, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Wisconsin is also home to a number of national parks, including the famed Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Additionally, families can enjoy the many kid-friendly attractions, such as the EAA Aviation Museum or the Henry Vilas Zoo.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Opinion: Stop the committee mania in Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy