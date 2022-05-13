Milwaukee Tool to invest $206M, create 1K new jobs

Milwaukee Tool will invest $206 million and create 1,000 new jobs in Wisconsin.

The state will provide up to $22.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, raising the state's total investment in the company's success to $70.5 million. Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and company officials made the announcement Thursday in Menomonee Falls.

“For nearly 100 years, Milwaukee Tool has been making high-quality products to help workers in Wisconsin and around the world get the job done,” said Gov. Evers. “Through all that time, Milwaukee Tool has never stopped innovating and has never stopped investing in Wisconsin, seeing remarkable growth even in just the last decade. We’re glad to be continuing our investment in them today to not only create good-paying jobs for Wisconsinites but to ensure that growth continues in the years to come.”

WEDC and Milwaukee Tool began their partnership in 2016.

“Milwaukee Tool’s investment in Wisconsin is creating opportunities not only for the company’s workers but for all the suppliers, construction companies, and others who partner with them,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Hughes. “The company has deep Wisconsin roots and displays those Badger values in the communities they work in by paying employees fairly and encouraging them to give back through volunteering.”

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Milwaukee Tool has invested more than $233 million and created 2,289 new jobs.

“This state has been our company’s home for nearly 100 years, and we’re proud to continue our investments here,” said Ty Staviski, chief financial officer for Milwaukee Tool. “Our people are the key to our success. We look forward to introducing 1,000 more people to the incredible culture we’ve created at our world-class facilities.”

According to a news release from the governor's office, Milwaukee Tool currently employs more than 10,000 people in the United States, with more than 3,600 in Wisconsin.

“With innovative design and products with exceptional performance, Milwaukee Tool’s a clear industry leader,” said Gale Klappa, co-chair of Milwaukee 7 and executive chairman of WEC Energy Group. “The company’s extraordinary growth trajectory is creating career opportunities for graduates of our colleges and universities, as well as luring talented people to southeastern Wisconsin from across the world. As Milwaukee Tool applies its technical expertise to new markets and product categories, this remarkable company is well-positioned for continued growth.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip