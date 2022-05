BOSTON — It’s easy to look at the Game 7 box score of the Celtics’ win over the Bucks and think everything came easy for Boston. The truth is far from that. The hosts faced a 10-point deficit in the first quarter after shooting an anemic 29 percent from the field. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown looked like they came ready to play from the opening tip but Boston’s supporting cast certainly did not as they combined for 2-of-14 shooting in the first quarter. Milwaukee was giving up 3s elsewhere in their attempt to slow down the stars and no one on Boston was able to make them pay early.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO