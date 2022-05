After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 110-107 on Wednesday, the Boston Celtics have one more chance to turn the series around on Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Game 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their Game 5 win with 40 points and Jayson Tatum scored 34 points for the Celtics. Boston blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 5 and struggled to execute a few of their final possessions. They will now head to Milwaukee hopeful to stay alive in the series. Friday’s game will air on ESPN at 7:30 P.M. ET. Fans looking to stream the game can watch it on ESPN or online via streaming services such as fuboTV and DirecTV.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO