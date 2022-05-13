ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana women who have abortions won’t face possible murder charge after state House amends bill

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana...

www.fox28spokane.com

cenlanow.com

Louisiana Supreme Court hears case that could impact 1,500 inmates convicted by non-unanimous juries

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether a ban on non-unanimous jury verdicts must apply to convictions before 2018. This could affect roughly 1,500 people behind bars. But this case centers on one man convicted of murder by a ten to two jury 25 years ago. Deputy Director at The Promise of Justice Initiative Jamila Johnson said she is encouraged by the case.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Supreme Court Rules COVID 19 Church Mandate Cannot be Used to Prosecute a Crime

Louisiana Supreme Court Rules COVID 19 Church Mandate Cannot be Used to Prosecute a Crime. Louisiana – On May 13, 2022, In a religious freedom case in Louisiana that began during the COVID 19 Pandemic, the State Supreme Court ruled that Governor John Bel Edwards’ mandates closing churches cannot be used to prosecute the crime of allowing too many people into church for worship.
LOUISIANA STATE
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Accidental shootings are killing more Louisiana kids. A solution? Lock up your guns, group says

A toddler died from a bullet wound to his stomach last month after accidentally firing his mother’s loaded pistol, which he’d found in their hotel room in Lafayette. A few weeks earlier, police said a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and a 3-year-old girl inside a Shreveport home — killing himself and putting the girl in the hospital. Those shootings followed the January death of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself while playing with a pistol he discovered in the rear of his mother’s car in New Orleans.
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox8live.com

Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Wed. (May 11) for two counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records. Louisiana – On May 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO) requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) to investigate an allegation that an on-duty deputy was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit. The accident happened on US Highway 71 near the intersection with US Highway 84. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, was identified as the deputy.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Supreme Court sides with Pastor Tony Spell, reverse lower court decision

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has sided with Pastor Tony Spell after reversing a lower court’s decision. The ruling said the governor’s stay-at-home mandate was unconstitutionally applied to Spell. In 2020, Spell attracted national attention when he ignored Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Over 1,200 people reportedly attended Sunday […]
LOUISIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
wbrz.com

Man who snuck gun into high-profile funeral arrested outside Baker church

BAKER - Funeral attendants contacted law enforcement after spotting a person with a gun at the memorial service for Germorius "Gemo" Ferguson on Saturday. According to Baker Police Department, 24-year-old Malik Landry was escorted out of the funeral by officers and arrested outside. Landry was booked for illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and violation of protective orders.
BAKER, LA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘We’re not going anywhere’: Planned Parenthood rally draws hundreds in support of reproductive rights

Nearly 1,000 people gathered Saturday evening in Spokane’s Riverfront Park to protest the Supreme Court’s expected reversal of Roe v. Wade. Spokane’s “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally, which was organized by Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, was one of nearly 400 events across the country Saturday as part of a nationwide day of action in support of a constitutional right to abortion. Protesters held signs with phrases like “my body, my choice” and “abortion is health care” and chanted “the people united will never be divided.”
SPOKANE, WA
KTBS

Lawmakers, grieving parents differ on how tough to get on fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. - There’s broad agreement that Louisiana’s fentanyl crisis has reached acute levels, with overdose deaths attributed to manmade opioids up 119%, according to state health officials. But consensus on an approach to curb these numbers and discourage abuse of the drug remains elusive, even as state lawmakers advance a proposed law to make penalties harsher.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

COVID-19 cases rising in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - COVID-19 cases are ticking up again in Louisiana. On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 730 new cases. The day before the number was 884. Dr. Fred Lopez is an infectious diseases expert at LSU Health New Orleans. “We’re seeing an increase and we’ve seen...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

