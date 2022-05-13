Louisiana women who have abortions won’t face possible murder charge after state House amends bill

A toddler died from a bullet wound to his stomach last month after accidentally firing his mother’s loaded pistol, which he’d found in their hotel room in Lafayette. A few weeks earlier, police said a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and a 3-year-old girl inside a Shreveport home — killing himself and putting the girl in the hospital. Those shootings followed the January death of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself while playing with a pistol he discovered in the rear of his mother’s car in New Orleans.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO