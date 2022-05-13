‘They did come close’: What 5-star Julian Phillips said about Gamecocks’ recruitment

South Carolina wasn’t in the mix the first time Julian Phillips announced his college choice, but new USC coach Lamont Paris and his staff were in it to the end this time around.

The five-star Columbia basketball prospect, who originally signed with LSU, announced Thursday that he was committing to play for Rick Barnes and Tennessee. Still, Phillips said the Gamecocks were a factor until the very end, and he talked to Paris as recently as two days ago.

“I got a great relationship with Coach Paris. He said he would be different than what happened with the previous staff,” Phillips said shortly after picking the Vols. “In terms of me playing, I could be a hometown hero thing. I’m from Columbia. That is what he was saying.

“They did come close. I was considering them, but ultimately I chose the Volunteers.”

Phillips was the second big-time, in-state prospect the Gamecocks missed out on in the past few weeks. Ridge View Class of 2023 five-star prospect GG Jackson picked North Carolina over South Carolina, saying it was down to the Tar Heels and Gamecocks before USC fired former coach Frank Martin.

When asked, Phillips didn’t say who his runner-up option was behind Tennessee. That might have been the G-League, which according to On3 Sports offered him $800,000 to play in the NBA’s developmental league.

The fact Phillips considered the Gamecocks in his final seven could give USC fans optimism that Paris could land a top in-state prospect down the road. The Gamecocks are in the mix for Class of 2024 players Cam Scott of Lexington High and Kyle Greene Jr., who plays at Pace Academy in Georgia but is from Blythewood.

Phillips took an unofficial visit to South Carolina on April 23, where he and his family met with the coaches and Paris shared his vision for the program.

“Coach Paris is an awesome coach and he is surrounded by a staff that is genuine South Carolina love,” said Chamberlin Phillips, Julian’s father. “They put a scenario together that could have been very open for Julian to be successful, same as other schools.

“That was my first time visiting the campus, and I enjoyed every minute of it. If I had another kid, I would push him that way.”

Julian Phillips said he wishes Paris and the rest of the program luck even though he will have to face the Gamecocks twice this season.

“I think Coach Paris will do great. He has a great history and I have nothing but respect for him,” Phillips said.