(CBS4/AP) – The girlfriend of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a dispute between them. The woman, who has a one-month-old child with Jeudy, made the request during his court appearance Friday, a day after the 23-year-old was arrested for allegedly locking some of her and their baby’s belongings in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia. (credit: Arapahoe County) She said she didn’t feel threatened and made contact with authorities to “monitor the situation.” He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO