Suffolk County, NY

Nassau, Suffolk counties moved to ‘high’ COVID spread levels: CDC

By Sarah Vasile
 3 days ago

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Both Nassau and Suffolk counties were upgraded to a “high” COVID-19 community spread level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Because of the designation, the CDC recommends precautions to Nassau and Suffolk residents. Those measures include wearing a mask in public, getting vaccinated and getting tested.

Nassau’s spread level (437.9 cases per 100,000 residents) is higher than Suffolk’s (354.94). The counties have the same amount of hospital admissions for COVID-19, however: 12.5 admissions per 100,000 residents.

Suffolk County reported 5,241 cases Wednesday, a 31.78% increase in a seven-day period. Nassau County had a 33.79% increase in the same time period, with 5,942 cases reported Wednesday, according to CDC data.

Cases are also up in New York City, with positive tests reaching numbers not seen since the initial omicron variant spike in January. However, New York City still remained at a “medium” community spread level Thursday.

Chris St
2d ago

here we go again lol...all of a sudden after the new pfizer dump showing the serious heart problems associated with their vaccine, the J&J vaccine being put on hold due to the blood clot situation, Moderna shown to have the same heart problems, the ABC report on how the number of fully vaccinated people contracting and dying of covid has more than doubled from last year and new studies of prolonged circulation of spike proteins in the blood basically destroying organs, thisnarticle has to be printed to renew fear again so we can memory hole all these studies, pretend the vaccines are fully safe and effective and promote more jabs..👌👌👌 no thanks

louis
3d ago

Stay home, double mask and make sure to get your 4th booster. Covid is coming to take you away!

Jeffrey Beeker
3d ago

ya let's see when it's election time..when they try to lock everyone down like china..not

