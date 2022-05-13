Man says he was shot on I-696 in Warren; Michigan State Police investigate

WARREN (WWJ) – A major Metro Detroit freeway was shut down Thursday evening after what Michigan State Police are only calling a felonious assault.

The victim says he was shot in the arm while traveling on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre just after 5 p.m. yesterday.

The eastbound lanes of I-696 were closed at Dequindre, as MSP investigated the incident and searched the area for evidence along the freeway at Van Dyke.

Authorities said the victim took himself to the hospital where he was treated.

MSP said that troopers recovered several FN 5.7 shell casings from the area the victim stated he was shot at.

I-696 was backed up from Van Dyke to about I-75 when the investigation was happening, which was causing further slowdowns on I-75.

According to MDOT, all lanes opened at eastbound I-696 at Dequindre just after 11 p.m.

There are currently no suspects.

Additional witnesses were located and interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing.

