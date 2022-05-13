Fitzwater looks to expand affordable housing, succeed Gardner as executive

Buy Now Jessica Fitzwater Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.

Frederick County Councilwoman and elementary school music teacher Jessica Fitzwater said that as county executive, she would improve affordable housing options and help small businesses locate and expand in the county.

Fitzwater, who is finishing her second four-year term on the County Council, said she would build on the work of County Executive Jan Gardner, D.

Fitzwater called Gardner “exactly the best person” for the county to elect as its first executive after the transition to a charter form of government in 2014.

Fitzwater is one of three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive in the July 19 primary. The others are Daryl Boffman, a retired business executive, founder of Acela Technologies Inc. and former county Board of Education member, and Councilman Kai Hagen, the former executive director of the nonprofit Envision Frederick County.

Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough, R-Frederick and Carroll counties, is running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the November general election.

To help small businesses locate or expand in the county, Fitzwater said, she would create a liaison position in the county’s Office of Economic Development who would be the point person for small businesses seeking permits and county resources.

People who work for businesses in the county should be able to afford to live here, too, she said. Low-income individuals and families would benefit from a down-payment assistance program with matching contributions from their employer and from the county, she said.

Fitzwater has served as the council’s liaison to the county’s Affordable Housing Council during her two terms. She spearheaded a number of bills to support affordable housing, including in 2019, when she successfully sponsored a bill on Gardner’s behalf to direct a percentage of revenue from the county’s recordation tax into a county fund for affordable housing costs.

“I'm the only candidate for county executive that has eight years of experience in charter government,” Fitzwater said. “I know how our local government works.”

Hagen is completing his first term on the council.

Combating climate change has been among Fitzwater's priorities during her time on the council, she said.

She and Hagen cosponsored a resolution in 2020 to declare a climate emergency in Frederick County and set county goals to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and eradicate them by 2050.

The resolution also established a Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup with the Frederick city government. The work group published an extensive report last summer stating that climate change should inform the county's policy and legislative decisions.

Fitzwater said she would add a dashboard on the county’s website to provide people with updates about progress the county has made implementing the Livable Frederick Master Plan, which was adopted in 2019 as the prevailing policy document for development and preservation for the county.

As a career teacher and mother of two children — one of whom is a Frederick County Public Schools student and another who will be soon — funding for county schools is top of mind for Fitzwater.

She said she would set county funding for the school system’s budget well above what the state requires, something Gardner has done during her time as executive.

Fitzwater was born in Smithsburg. Teaching brought her to Frederick County.

She began 16 years ago at Oakdale Elementary School and split time at North Frederick Elementary before taking a full-time position at Oakdale.

Teaching sparked her interest in local politics, too. She said she wanted to be an advocate for her school and her students.

Beginning in January, Fitzwater took a leave of absence from teaching to run her campaign, she said.

Her love for teaching and for music came from her parents, she said. Her mother is a retired special education teacher and her dad plays the guitar.

Fitzwater’s music extends beyond the classroom, as she plays violin in the Frederick Symphony Orchestra.

Like teaching and music, her passion for public service came from her family; from her parents and from her late husband, Gerald “G” Bigelow, who died unexpectedly in 2019 at age 34.

“After the initial fog cleared, I just became profoundly aware of the privilege that I have to be able to continue down this path of service to the community,” Fitzwater said, “because of my support system, my career, my education, my financial stability, the strong partnership I had with my husband, and, frankly, the color of my skin.”

“I feel very personally motivated to do everything that I can to be a leader [who] helps us get to a place where everybody has access to the opportunity to meet their full potential and thrive in our community,” she said.