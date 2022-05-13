ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Fitzwater looks to expand affordable housing, succeed Gardner as executive

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3bn9_0fcQUdyT00
Buy Now Jessica Fitzwater Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.

Frederick County Councilwoman and elementary school music teacher Jessica Fitzwater said that as county executive, she would improve affordable housing options and help small businesses locate and expand in the county.

Fitzwater, who is finishing her second four-year term on the County Council, said she would build on the work of County Executive Jan Gardner, D.

Fitzwater called Gardner “exactly the best person” for the county to elect as its first executive after the transition to a charter form of government in 2014.

Fitzwater is one of three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive in the July 19 primary. The others are Daryl Boffman, a retired business executive, founder of Acela Technologies Inc. and former county Board of Education member, and Councilman Kai Hagen, the former executive director of the nonprofit Envision Frederick County.

Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough, R-Frederick and Carroll counties, is running unopposed for the Republican nomination for the November general election.

To help small businesses locate or expand in the county, Fitzwater said, she would create a liaison position in the county’s Office of Economic Development who would be the point person for small businesses seeking permits and county resources.

People who work for businesses in the county should be able to afford to live here, too, she said. Low-income individuals and families would benefit from a down-payment assistance program with matching contributions from their employer and from the county, she said.

Fitzwater has served as the council’s liaison to the county’s Affordable Housing Council during her two terms. She spearheaded a number of bills to support affordable housing, including in 2019, when she successfully sponsored a bill on Gardner’s behalf to direct a percentage of revenue from the county’s recordation tax into a county fund for affordable housing costs.

“I'm the only candidate for county executive that has eight years of experience in charter government,” Fitzwater said. “I know how our local government works.”

Hagen is completing his first term on the council.

Combating climate change has been among Fitzwater's priorities during her time on the council, she said.

She and Hagen cosponsored a resolution in 2020 to declare a climate emergency in Frederick County and set county goals to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and eradicate them by 2050.

The resolution also established a Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup with the Frederick city government. The work group published an extensive report last summer stating that climate change should inform the county's policy and legislative decisions.

Fitzwater said she would add a dashboard on the county’s website to provide people with updates about progress the county has made implementing the Livable Frederick Master Plan, which was adopted in 2019 as the prevailing policy document for development and preservation for the county.

As a career teacher and mother of two children — one of whom is a Frederick County Public Schools student and another who will be soon — funding for county schools is top of mind for Fitzwater.

She said she would set county funding for the school system’s budget well above what the state requires, something Gardner has done during her time as executive.

Fitzwater was born in Smithsburg. Teaching brought her to Frederick County.

She began 16 years ago at Oakdale Elementary School and split time at North Frederick Elementary before taking a full-time position at Oakdale.

Teaching sparked her interest in local politics, too. She said she wanted to be an advocate for her school and her students.

Beginning in January, Fitzwater took a leave of absence from teaching to run her campaign, she said.

Her love for teaching and for music came from her parents, she said. Her mother is a retired special education teacher and her dad plays the guitar.

Fitzwater’s music extends beyond the classroom, as she plays violin in the Frederick Symphony Orchestra.

Like teaching and music, her passion for public service came from her family; from her parents and from her late husband, Gerald “G” Bigelow, who died unexpectedly in 2019 at age 34.

“After the initial fog cleared, I just became profoundly aware of the privilege that I have to be able to continue down this path of service to the community,” Fitzwater said, “because of my support system, my career, my education, my financial stability, the strong partnership I had with my husband, and, frankly, the color of my skin.”

“I feel very personally motivated to do everything that I can to be a leader [who] helps us get to a place where everybody has access to the opportunity to meet their full potential and thrive in our community,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Small businesses in Frederick hoping not to sink amid road repairs on Monocacy Boulevard

FREDERICK, Md. — The threat of severe weather is the last thing anyone wants to hear who has to drive around that massive sinkhole in Frederick, Md. The sinkole damaged a waterline on Monocacy Boulevard and cause a stretch of road from I-70 — near Royal Farms — to East South Street to close indefinitely. Water service was restored to affected customers as of May 9, a statement from city officials says.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

Hagerstown prepares to welcome truckers for a second time

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The People’s Convoy is expected to return to Hagerstown Speedway on Tuesday, but it remains unclear how locals will receive them. The truckers, who are demanding an end to the national declaration of emergency concerning COVID-19, announced plans to come back to D.C. earlier this month.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Frederick, MD
Elections
Frederick County, MD
Business
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Frederick, MD
Government
Frederick, MD
Business
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
Frederick, MD
Real Estate
Metro News

Waste-to-fuel plant Entsorga In Martinsburg temporarily closed

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A little more than three years after opening its doors, Entsorga has temporarily closed them. “On April 4th, they sent a letter saying that they would be temporarily closing. They were doing some sort of financial review,” according to Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority Chair Clint Hogbin, who said that’s basically what he knows, as well.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WUSA9

Truckers claim they are coming back to Hagerstown Speedway

The People’s Convoy claims it is coming back to a familiar place later this week. At a rally, on Sunday in Ohio, the truckers announced they plan to once again head to Hagerstown Speedway after they make a brief stop in Pennsylvania. The rally was livestreamed on a YouTube page belonging to 1st Responders Media.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
630 WMAL

Maryland Parents Push Back Against Gender and Identity Topics in Kindergarten Classrooms

Parents in the state of Maryland are taking the fight to local school boards over their controversial decision to force educators to add topics related to gender and identity to the classroom. The framework created by state school boards advises schools to teach children as young as five and six about how to “recognize a range of ways people express their identity and gender.”
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#County Executive#Greenhouse Gas#Profiling#The County Council#Democratic#Acela Technologies Inc#County Board Of Education#Republican
mocoshow.com

Weather Information Message for Monday, May 16 From MCPS

Montgomery County Public Schools are preparing for expected severe weather this afternoon. At this time, MCPS will not be dismissing students early, however they could activate a Shelter-in-Place if warranted. This morning Howard County Public Schools announced they would close three hour early today. MCPS sent the following community message on Monday at noon:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
wfmd.com

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event On Sat. May 21st

Citizens can safely dispose of toxic and hazardous materials. Frederick, Md. (KM) – It’s a good time to get of some materials around your house which may be hazardous or toxic. A Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21st from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM in the upper parking lot of NYMEO Field at 21 Stadium Drive in Frederick.
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Rat problem in DC sparks calls for investigation from neighborhood group

WASHINGTON - If you caught Tuesday night’s Washington Nationals game against the New York Mets, you likely saw an unexpected four-legged guest in the outfield: a rat!. For years, the District has had a serious rodent issue, but now one neighborhood association is calling for an investigation into the city’s trash can contracts.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Where you can buy a nice house in Maryland for $128,000 (or less)

Most reporting on the local housing markets focuses on prices and sales in the Washington metro region, such as the Maryland suburbs, but zooming out and looking at statewide data for Maryland shows a wide spread in home prices. Maryland Realtors’ monthly report on statewide residential real estate transactions breaks...
MARYLAND STATE
Metro News

Berkeley sheriff among those waiting on Title 42 ruling

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The daily crossing of illegal immigrants along the southern border has become a topic of debate among national lawmakers but what ultimately happens with Title 42 will likely impact West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle and drug enforcement. That Trump-era measure keeps asylum-seekers on the Mexican side...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
foxbaltimore.com

Weather Cancellations and Delays

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Public Schools are closing 3 hours early today. Aftercare and evening activities are also canceled. Any activities involving students or staff, and community-sponsored programs in our buildings are canceled. Anne Arundel County Public Schools - After School Activities are canceled.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
255
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy