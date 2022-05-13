2022 Chicago Bears full schedule released by NFL; Tickets for games go on sale

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicago Bears schedule for the 2022 season was released by the NFL Thursday night.

The Bears will begin their season by hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 12 p.m.

Coming to Soldier Field this season will be host the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

The Bears will head on the road to play the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

With the announcement, single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season are now on sale.

CHICAGO BEARS 2022 SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Bears vs. 49ers, Sunday, Sept.11, 2022 at noon

Week 2: Bears @ Packers, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 7:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 3: Bears vs. Texans, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at noon

Week 4: Bears @ Giants, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at noon

Week 5: Bears @ Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at noon

Week 6: Bears vs. Commanders, Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7:15 p.m.

Week 7: Bears @ Patriots, Monday, Oct. 24, at 7:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: Bears @ Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 30, at noon

Week 9: Bears vs. Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 6, at noon

Week 10: Bears vs. Lions, Sunday, Nov. 13 at noon

Week 11: Bears @ Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 20 at noon

Week 12: Bears @ Jets Sunday, Nov. 27, noon

Week 13: Bears vs. Packers, Sunday, Dec. 4, noon

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Bears vs. Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 18, noon

Week 16: Bears vs. Bills, Saturday, Dec. 24, noon

Week 17: Bears at Lions, Sunday, Jan. 1., noon

Week 18: Bears vs. Vikings Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, Time TBD

