ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

'The worst feeling.' Parents scrambling as they try to find baby formula amid shortage

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSf8C_0fcPg3hD00

A national shortage of baby formula is forcing parents to search and scramble to feed their children. Some are trying to stock up on what they can find and for others, it's a matter of days before they run out.

The pandemic has given a taste of what a shortage feels like when it comes to masks, toilet paper and COVID-19 tests, but parents say having no options to feed their child is terrifying.

Stratford resident Jillian Baker is mom to 10-month-old Benjamin who has an allergy to milk protein. He needs a hypoallergenic formula. Baker has searched high and low for her son's formula for the last two months, and tries to stock up on it when she can.

What's behind the baby formula shortage? Here's a look at the problem.
Authorities are warning against price gouging of baby formula. Here's what to do if you suspect overcharging.

She says she has gone as far as to asking friends in Charlotte, North Carolina to ship her formula if they can find it.

"It's like the worst feeling I could ever think of, that you might not be able to feed your kid, you know? When they're that young there's not much for them to eat and it's the one thing we can rely on, and there was a recall of certain formula so you're already thinking is the formula the safest thing for him," said Baker.

Experts are urging caution against possible online scammers if ordering formula online, like on Facebook Marketplace.

The Better Business Bureau serving Connecticut is now warning parents of potential online scams.

"One red flag is the way they ask you to pay for the product," said Kristen Johnson, from the Better Business Bureau. "If they're asking you to use a peer-to-peer app like Venmo or PayPal instead of a credit card, if they're asking you to wire money or cryptocurrency, those are all red flags."

The Better Business Bureau says one of the best things to do if making a purchase online is to use your credit card because if you don't end up getting the product, you can dispute the charges.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

Keeping the bugs away: Tips to survive mosquito season

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — They’re small, pesky, and the lasting effects of their bites are enough to put people on the run. This is just one reason why the Milford Health Department is attacking mosquitos before they attack you. Their target is breeding sites, particularly those in densely populated areas. When it comes to fighting […]
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Stratford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Stratford, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Stratford, CT
Society
Newington Town Crier

PET OF THE WEEK: HAZE

Haze has been with the Connecticut Humane Society for 1 year and would love to find his new home in time for the beautiful summer weather. He spent part of the past year working on some knee issues with the staff medical team, and then began looking for his new home. He’s currently staying in a foster home, where we learned he gets an A+ for snuggling, he loves carrying big stuffed toys on his walks, and he starts wagging anytime you look in his direction.
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Price Gouging#Facebook Marketplace
WTNH.com

Money Wisdom: Lump Sum vs. Pension? 4 Questions You Need to Ask

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner. Today many companies are offering...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CDC Recommends Connecticut Residents Wear Masks Indoors In These Counties

Connecticut residents are being encouraged by federal health officials to start masking back up amid the latest surge of new COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, permitting most of the state to drop the mandate.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

As summer peeks in, COVID-19 cases are on the rise

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but with the seasons finally changing many folks are hoping for a good spring and summer. “It’s good to kind of be able to start living again,” said Erin Molchan. People are ready for the summer....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Bristol woman opens mini pig sanctuary

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman in Bristol has dedicated her life to helping one special kind of animal. Some people rescue dogs, others rescue cats, but Cara Hennessey rescues pigs. “I’ve never bonded with an animal like I have with a pig.”. It started three years ago. “I’m...
BRISTOL, CT
CBS New York

Westchester County parents concerned about bug bites on children

BEDFORD, N.Y. -- Some parents in Westchester County are noticing tiny red spots on their children after they spend time outside, but have lots of questions about where they're coming from.CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports on what's behind these bug bites and how to keep your kids safe.When the weather gets warmer, children love to be outside."I am an outside playing kid," 8-year-old Lila Savitsky said.But with it, comes bugs."I was like, 'I'm bleeding.' So I ran into the house," Lila said."And when she turned around, she was bitten from ear to ear in the back of her neck," Lila's mom...
News 12

News 12

74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy