ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Alive, again: Music series resumes at Carroll Creek

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4wlB_0fcNtAOW00

As the clock ticked toward 5 p.m. Thursday, things along Carroll Creek were getting ready to go.

The tents were set up, the band was tuned up, ice was being poured into buckets to keep the drinks cold and the cornhole boards were ready.

Everything was in place for the first Alive @ Five of the 2022 season, a resumption of the Thursday afternoon outdoor happy hours held in the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.

It even felt kind of like summer weather — sunny and a little humid after some clouds early in the afternoon.

Organizers of the event were feeling lucky about the weather, said Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, which holds the event.

“It’s obviously a huge component,” she said of the sunny skies that help draw more people out of work and down to the creek.

The events usually attract about 800 people, depending on the weather and which band is playing, Norman said.

Alive @ Five is a great gig, with people enjoying beer, food, and a general festive spirit, said Caolaidhe Davis, a singer and guitarist for Thursday’s entertainer, the 19th Street Band.

The band has played the event several times and always has a good time, he said.

This is the 18th season of Alive @ Five, Norman said, and the first full season since the pandemic started.

It usually takes place each Thursday from May through September, but last year’s season started in July.

Leslie Brenneman and Jenn Abiva sat at a table in the corner of the amphitheater, each nursing a beer and taking in the 19th Street Band’s music.

“I think I’ve been coming to Alive @ Five since it started,” Brenneman said.

“It’s good, cheap music,” Davis said.

Nearby, Brian Greenawalt played cornhole with some friends.

He comes to Alive @ Five pretty much every week unless something comes up, mostly to play cornhole and listen to music.

He also goes to hear music at the bandshell in Baker Park, where he’s become friends with some of the bocce players there and tried to get them interested in cornhole, as well, he said.

Alive @ Five is a good chance to meet up with friends and hang out in a beautiful area of downtown Frederick, he said.

Brenneman summed up the vibe as she sat in the fading afternoon sun.

“Cheap entertainment, good beer, and a nice day.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

Blossom Alert: the Peonies at Seneca Creek State Park Will Be at Peak Soon

With recent temperatures in the 80s in DC, it may feel like spring is almost over, but the Washington area still has plenty of spring flowers ready to burst at parks and gardens. One of the most anticipated: peonies. By this time next week, the mostly pink blooms at Schwartz Peony Garden in Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg should be at their fullest glory: peak bloom is expected to be May 23 to 28, says park ranger Erik Ledbetter.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Hagerstown prepares to welcome truckers for a second time

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The People’s Convoy is expected to return to Hagerstown Speedway on Tuesday, but it remains unclear how locals will receive them. The truckers, who are demanding an end to the national declaration of emergency concerning COVID-19, announced plans to come back to D.C. earlier this month.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick, MD
Entertainment
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
County
Carroll County, MD
mocoshow.com

Doki Toki Japanese Dessert Shop Opening This Week in Downtown Crown

A couple weeks back we let you know that Doki Toki, a dessert shop that will offer Japanese desserts, including ice cream, mochi donuts, milk tea, and a “lot of other desserts”, will be opening in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown neighborhood. Last week signage went up, and we have been told that the dessert spot will be opening on Wednesday, May 18th.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
talbotspy.org

Celebrate with CBMM at the Maryland Dove Dock Party

The public is invited to help the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum celebrate its construction of the new Maryland Dove with a dock party!. CBMM’s St. Michaels, Md., campus opens at 10am on Saturday, May 28, and the festivities start at 11am. Food, drinks, and live music will be on site for guests to enjoy and CBMM’s shipwrights will give talks on rigging and the construction process throughout the day. At 2pm, officials from CBMM and Historic St. Mary’s City will lead us in a toast to the ship.
MARYLAND STATE
Source of the Spring

Parkway Deli’s Pickle Bar has Returned

The pickle bar has returned to Silver Spring mainstay Parkway Deli & Restaurant, according to a post on the outlet’s Facebook page. “Back by popular demand — PICKLE BAR is now open!” the Facebook post reads. The news was reported by PoPville earlier today. The Washington Post’s...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Opening Delayed for Burtons in Gaithersburg

Burtons Grill & Bar at 109 Commerce Square Pl at the Kentlands in Gaithersburg, which was originally scheduled to open in late May, will now be opening in mid-June, according to representantes from the location. We’re told the delay is due to shipping issues with some of the restaurant’s equipment. The restaurant is currently hiring and permanent signage was installed on the building earlier this month. Menu items will include braised short ribs, filet mignon, chicken risotto, and market fresh seafood.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hear Music#Bocce#Beer#Carroll Creek#Alive Five
proptalk.com

Mark Your Calendars! 2022 Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Racing

As it is still early in the season, some events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the most up-to-date information. Now who’s ready for some Chesapeake Bay powerboat racing?! We suggest you print this page out and stick it right on your fridge because there are some great events coming up you won’t want to miss.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Weather Cancellations and Delays

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Public Schools are closing 3 hours early today. Aftercare and evening activities are also canceled. Any activities involving students or staff, and community-sponsored programs in our buildings are canceled. Anne Arundel County Public Schools - After School Activities are canceled.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
housewivesoffrederickcounty.com

Wineries in Frederick Md (2022)

This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. [View our Disclosure Policy Here]. With over a dozen wineries in Frederick Md, you can enjoy what it’s truly like to experience a taste of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wypr.org

What's The Deal With Pit Beef?

This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

D.C. Temple Tops 100,000 Visitors in 2 Weeks

More than 100,000 visitors have toured the Washington, D.C. Temple of the Church of Latter Day Saints since tours to the public began on April 28. The temple, commonly referred to as the Mormon Temple, is currently open to the public for the first time in 48 years. The building...
KENSINGTON, MD
WUSA

Laurel man loses 170 pounds, is named contestant in 'Mr. Health and Fitness 2022'

LAUREL, Md. — Over the weekend, two political figures suffered strokes, which in turn caused Trei Massie of Laurel, Maryland, to reflect on his journey to fitness. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen reported he had a “minor stroke” but is expecting to go back to work this week after treatment at George Washington University Hospital.
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

Maryland’s Flying Dog wins another court fight over its edgy beer labels

Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewery is known for its sometimes edgy beer labels and beer names and, on occasion, has gone to court to defend them. In the latest victory for the Frederick-based brewery, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina has ruled in favor of Flying Dog and against the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission over a regulation allowing it to ban labels the commissioners deem undignified, immodest or in bad taste.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Rockville bank-to-Dunkin' Donuts conversion advancing (Photos)

A vacant drive-thru bank branch at 16268 Frederick Road in Rockville is rapidly becoming a new Dunkin' Donuts store. As you can see in these photos, the drive-thru's canopy and parts of the bank building itself are now sporting Dunkin' colors. The current Dunkin' Donuts shop at 16220 Frederick will relocate into this building when the conversion is complete. Almost "time to make the donuts" at this new store, on the border of Rockville and Gaithersburg.
wfmd.com

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event On Sat. May 21st

Citizens can safely dispose of toxic and hazardous materials. Frederick, Md. (KM) – It’s a good time to get of some materials around your house which may be hazardous or toxic. A Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off event is scheduled for Saturday, May 21st from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM in the upper parking lot of NYMEO Field at 21 Stadium Drive in Frederick.
FREDERICK, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
255
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy