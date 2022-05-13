Alive, again: Music series resumes at Carroll Creek

As the clock ticked toward 5 p.m. Thursday, things along Carroll Creek were getting ready to go.

The tents were set up, the band was tuned up, ice was being poured into buckets to keep the drinks cold and the cornhole boards were ready.

Everything was in place for the first Alive @ Five of the 2022 season, a resumption of the Thursday afternoon outdoor happy hours held in the Carroll Creek Amphitheater.

It even felt kind of like summer weather — sunny and a little humid after some clouds early in the afternoon.

Organizers of the event were feeling lucky about the weather, said Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership, which holds the event.

“It’s obviously a huge component,” she said of the sunny skies that help draw more people out of work and down to the creek.

The events usually attract about 800 people, depending on the weather and which band is playing, Norman said.

Alive @ Five is a great gig, with people enjoying beer, food, and a general festive spirit, said Caolaidhe Davis, a singer and guitarist for Thursday’s entertainer, the 19th Street Band.

The band has played the event several times and always has a good time, he said.

This is the 18th season of Alive @ Five, Norman said, and the first full season since the pandemic started.

It usually takes place each Thursday from May through September, but last year’s season started in July.

Leslie Brenneman and Jenn Abiva sat at a table in the corner of the amphitheater, each nursing a beer and taking in the 19th Street Band’s music.

“I think I’ve been coming to Alive @ Five since it started,” Brenneman said.

“It’s good, cheap music,” Davis said.

Nearby, Brian Greenawalt played cornhole with some friends.

He comes to Alive @ Five pretty much every week unless something comes up, mostly to play cornhole and listen to music.

He also goes to hear music at the bandshell in Baker Park, where he’s become friends with some of the bocce players there and tried to get them interested in cornhole, as well, he said.

Alive @ Five is a good chance to meet up with friends and hang out in a beautiful area of downtown Frederick, he said.

Brenneman summed up the vibe as she sat in the fading afternoon sun.

“Cheap entertainment, good beer, and a nice day.”