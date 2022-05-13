This TikTok Career Coach Just Perfectly Broke Down What's Going On With The Job Market Right Now, And It's A Must-Read

" Instead, recruiters reach out to individuals they think are a match for the job. So that's all happening right now as part of the Great Restructuring of 2022. And people don't realize that and get frustrated and feel bad about themselves. What's wrong with me? There's nothing wrong with you. You just don't know the new rules to career success and jobs. "

"My point is you have to know these new rules. You have to follow this information that's not public, because what you're seeing out there about the economy and everything else isn't an accurate reflection of what's going to happen in the job market."