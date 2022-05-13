ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This TikTok Career Coach Just Perfectly Broke Down What's Going On With The Job Market Right Now, And It's A Must-Read

By Megan Liscomb
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXEJn_0fcNXu7o00

In 2021, a record number of people quit their jobs , and it seems like every time you scroll through the news there's a new headline about labor shortages. But at the same time, I'm constantly seeing posts and comments from frustrated jobseekers who've applied to dozens (or even hundreds ) of job postings and can't seem to get a call back. So what the heck is really going on?

FX / Via giphy.com

J.T. O'Donnell is a career coach and CEO of Work It Daily , an online career coaching platform that offers free resources. And she recently shared a video on TikTok that explained why, despite so much talk about labor shortages and record numbers of people quitting their jobs, it can be so hard for a lot of people to get hired right now.

Instagram: @j.t.odonnell

In the video, she starts by explaining how she uses Google alerts to predict layoffs and stay on top of trends in the job market. "What you're not seeing in the media, because all you're hearing about is that there's a labor shortage and that there's a ton of jobs. And companies can't fill positions. What you're not seeing is the restructuring going in on the back end, and let me show it to you," she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjxoW_0fcNXu7o00

O'Donnell points to headlines about possible layoffs at Twitter, Facebook, and Carvana as indicators that many companies may be considering cutting staff in the near future. (We should note some dark irony here: BuzzFeed News is also reducing staff following a disappointing earnings report from our newly public parent company.)

@j. t.odonnell / Via tiktok.com

"So what this really means is the fact that even though 41 million people quit their jobs last year, right, the Great Resignation, they quit jobs nobody wants. So when you hear about a job shortage, it's all jobs nobody wants."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQ0ip_0fcNXu7o00

"I get at least 50 DMs a day in my social media accounts from people saying, 'J.T., what am I doing wrong? I'm applying to jobs. I can't get anyone to call me back.' And I have to explain to them that there's a job shortage for the kind of jobs that you want , those really good jobs, and it's going to get more competitive."

@j. t.odonnell / Via tiktok.com

And here's where it gets really juicy. J.T. explains that in this job market, recruiters are often doing the legwork to find the right candidate instead of waiting for jobseekers to find them. "Forty-one million people quit their jobs — think how many people are applying to jobs. So what's happened is companies stopped posting jobs, and it's called a 'hidden job market.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gh40Q_0fcNXu7o00

" Instead, recruiters reach out to individuals they think are a match for the job. So that's all happening right now as part of the Great Restructuring of 2022. And people don't realize that and get frustrated and feel bad about themselves. What's wrong with me? There's nothing wrong with you. You just don't know the new rules to career success and jobs. "

"My point is you have to know these new rules. You have to follow this information that's not public, because what you're seeing out there about the economy and everything else isn't an accurate reflection of what's going to happen in the job market."

@j. t.odonnell / Via tiktok.com

So instead of following typical advice about hunting down jobs and sending out your résumé, J.T. says that in competitive job markets (like right now), you want to make it so that it's super easy for recruiters to find you for the job you want. I had to learn more, so I reached out to J.T.

NBC / Via giphy.com

She's been a career coach for just over 20 years, and she left her position as a corporate recruiter in 2001 because she saw a real need for accessible and actually helpful career advice. "I was working with all these people who, if they just had a little coaching, they could have been so much more place-able, and we could have had so many more people in jobs. And that really bothered me."

" I noticed that school wasn't teaching this and that a lot of people are getting misinformation. So I left and decided to become a career coach. And if you fast-forward 20 years, my whole mission has been to level the playing field, to give people the information they need to give them access to really good career coaching."

First, she says the hidden job market isn't new, but it's really having a moment in 2022. "The hidden job market has always been around. There have always been companies that don't want to post jobs and get 1,000 applicants, but it's become a lot more popular right now because you have so many people looking for work."

"If I post a job and I get 2,000 applicants, I can't physically look at them all, so how would I go through 2,000 résumés? So instead recruiters say, "OK, what's the job description? What kind of people do we need? Let's go find them." And that's where it gets really important that you be able to be found on LinkedIn because that's where recruiters go. It's been built for them to search on keywords, certain skill sets, and find all the people that are a match."

@j. t.odonnell / Via instagram.com

So in this kind of job market, she says tapping into the hidden jobs is more about optimizing your profile than pounding the pavement. "LinkedIn is just like an internet search. Like a Google search is built on an algorithm. There are 830 million profiles and counting on LinkedIn. So when a recruiter types in, you know, I'm looking for somebody in the Houston area with social media background, etc., etc., they're going to get a lot of people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9lRx_0fcNXu7o00

"Let's say you go do a Google search. You know how you get 100 pages of results? You and I might look at the first page, maybe a little bit of the second page, but we're certainly not going to look at all 100 pages. Same thing on LinkedIn. Recruiters going to get hundreds of matches, but they're really only going to look at the first 20 or 30, and by then they're probably going to find who they need. So how do you end up in the top 20 or 30? You optimize your LinkedIn profile."

Kelvn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

She says it's important to tailor your LinkedIn profile to the kinds of jobs you want. "There are certain things you need to do in your headline, for example, so that the skill sets rank in your About section, the way you summarize it, and your work history."

"If there's not enough information, if you don't give enough description and you don't fill out enough fields, you're not going to get picked up in the search. But on the flip side, if you do too much, which I see a lot of people do, the overkill, you're not going to be found either because you're diluting the messaging. So it is very important to know how to get it just right."

Instagram: @j.t.odonnell

She also offers a really refreshing and honest perspective on the future of work. "We need employers to raise wages, and they're doing that. And we need a lot of reform inside businesses in terms of how they work with people. Yes, we're working on that. But there are two sides to the equation. So let's control what we can control. And that's what this is about."

"That's the thing that I want people to understand, that no matter what the economy, good or bad, you can actually have a great career. You really can if you know the new rules."

@j. t.odonnell / Via instagram.com

You can check out more of J.T.'s content and give her a follow on TikTok and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Why I've Grown to Love LinkedIn and Why You Should Too

A few weeks ago, I wrote about what you should do as soon as you connect with someone on LinkedIn. The feedback on that article has been great, but one person replied to that article asking me a very interesting question, "Why should I even spend time on LinkedIn with all the other social networks?"
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Market#Layoffs#Coaching#Facebook#Buzzfeed News
TechRadar

5 things you didn't know Google Maps could do

Whether you’re after directions or looking to virtually explore a far-off location, Google Maps has a bunch of useful tools to help you out. But alongside its more obvious features, there are several things that Google Maps can do that you likely had no idea about. From being able to dress up its Pegman mascot in a range of outfits to seeing what a location looked like in the past; here are five things you didn’t know Google Maps could do.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
KIX 105.7

Inexplicable Yet Cute Stock Photos I Found

Okay guys, I'm gonna be up front here. Not always do I have something incredibly important to say. Sometimes I have local events to talk to you about, or a topic on my mind or something, and sometimes I have a question to ask you. But sometimes, I just don't. Particularly after typing up a huge lot of Police Reports. Just zaps out the brain energy, you know? I'm not grousing about it. It just is what it is. So sometimes if I'm trying to get inspiration I'll do things like look at the Sedalia Bazoo, or browse on Zillow, or just look through our company's trove of stock photos.
SEDALIA, MO
hackernoon.com

Pocket: Organizing What You Find to Read

Pocket is designed to let you save articles, videos and websites in a click. It saves just the text, videos, or images, for a content checklist of noteworthy things you want to see later without distraction. By default, you can filter your Pocket content by type, add tags, star posts, and archive them. You also have the option to organize the saved items by tags and categories, to read everything you want in the context you want. To organize or read everything that was saved, just open the application later, and it will be there.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How To Tell if Somebody Blocked You on iMessage

Are you trying to contact your friend, but they haven’t returned your iMessages? In some instances, this might indicate that they might be busy or have put their iPhone on the Do Not Disturb mode. But, this might also entail the user has blocked you from their contacts. So,...
CELL PHONES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy