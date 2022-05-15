ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Denver to see 'Super Flower Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse Sunday night

By Jonathan Ingraham
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Get ready for the " Super Flower Blood Moon " total lunar eclipse this weekend.

On Sunday night the sun, moon and Earth will align, casting Earth's shadow on the full moon's surface. The shadow gives the moon a striking reddish hue, hence why lunar eclipses are also called blood moons.

This month's full moon is also a "super moon," meaning it looks bigger and brighter than usual because it's at the closest point to Earth in its orbit. The "flower" denotation is because May's full moon is a spring-themed nickname.

Unlike solar eclipses, eye protection isn't needed to watch a lunar eclipse, but binoculars or a telescope will help improve the viewing.

People who are out of the viewing area can tune in to NASA's livestream this weekend to catch the total lunar eclipse starting at 7:32 p.m. MDT on Sunday.

Have a photo to share? Send it to digital@gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Powerful Earthquakes Caused by Blood Moon

The Blood Moon of May 2022 kicked off substantial seismic activity.(ozgurdonmaz/iStock) On a daily basis, some earthquakes are expected. Only hours after the Super Blood Moon, earthquakes have been hitting all over the globe.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy