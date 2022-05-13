ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD detective says police can't do much about chaotic crowds

By Jackie Kostek
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CPD detective says officers have can't do much but stand and watch with large crowds 02:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long, hot summer to come has not even officially begun yet, and we've already seen chaos in the streets.

Near North Avenue Beach on Wednesday night, large crowds were seen climbing on a Chicago Transit Authority bus, and later swarming a gas station.

That got us wondering about what police did to try to stop it all. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek talked to a detective about the somewhat surprising strategy.

The detective, who did not want to be identified, has been with the department for more than 15 years. He says when it comes to dealing with big crowds like those Wednesday night, there is no real strategy coming from the top.

The detective said officers will step in if they see someone with a gun, but otherwise, he says they can't do much of anything but stand there and let it happen.

Videos posted to social media show a big crowd at North Avenue Beach early Wednesday evening – with several people getting on top of a CTA bus while a group surrounds it.

The longtime CPD detective said police were aware of a flyer making the rounds on social media, promoting a North Avenue Beach Takeover. Still, he said the CPD's response is often reactive.

The detective said by the time more police resources are sent, the group can already be out of control. On Wednesday night, the beach crowd spilled west on North Avenue into the streets of Old Town – gathering outside the Shell gas station at North Avenue and LaSalle Boulevard and climbing on top of cars.

Guidance came over police radio: "Whoever the people jumping on cars are, arrest those people. Arrest people that are jumping on cars."

But even though a dispatcher radioed officers several times about making arrests, Chicago Police confirm only one person was arrested. Tremaine Patterson, 18, was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct for fighting and ignoring officer's verbal commands.

We asked police if any guns were recovered, and they said didn't have that information.

The detective said while there may be some sense of direction among officers about how to handle a crowd in the moment, there is no clear messaging coming from the top. We asked Chicago police if there was a plan in place for how to handle last night's crowd and what the department is able to do in this kind of situation. Those questions were not answered.

Outside a community meeting Thursday evening in Old Town about the disturbance, a neighbor, Joe Jacobazzi, said the greatest problem did seem to be that police had no plan the night before.

"I saw the disturbance last night, and it just seems like police are just reactive. They're not proactive. They knew all about it ahead of time. It was on social media, and there were flyers out about it. So why doesn't the police have a plan ahead of time?" Jacobazzi said. "And more importantly, we're at the beginning of the summer, so this is going to be happening more and more. So I want to know what their plan is going in the future, and how these things will be addressed."

Neighbors express concern about crowds gathered in Old Town 00:51

One option, Jacobazzi said, is that police could close the beach.

"It could be closing the beach, OK? And saying, 'Look, if you're going to do this on social media – if you're going to continue to do it on social media – you're not going to be able to access the beach," he said.

The detective says he believes this stand-back-and-let-it-happen approach stems from the pushback that former Supt. Eddie Johnson got for his strategy of directing crowds toward trains and buses.

Comments / 39

Kathleen Mccall
3d ago

So anyone at anytime can set up a group to invade a community jumping on cars disturbing the peach !! This could be why these teens think they own the city

Reply(1)
12
Edwin Green
3d ago

Not allowed to do anything. Then why do we need Police to just stand around. This is why this summer is going to blow up. You can be guaranteed the shooting and murder rate will go sky high.

Reply(1)
8
Lynda Garbutt
3d ago

bring in the fire trucks and open the hoses! why are 14 y/o doing out at night anyway,!!!! Trouble!!!!!

Reply(3)
13
ABC7 Chicago

2 shot, 1 killed, in Douglas Park shooting after crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas Park on the West Side. Two men, both 40, were involved in a crash with another car in the 1200-block of South California Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when someone left the car and opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot during overnight chaos near Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is in critical condition, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday evening. Police said around 11:41 p.m. both victims were walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group. One of the victims, an unidentified man between 18 and 20, was shot in the neck and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital by the fire department in critical condition. The other victim, 18, was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand.Two juveniles are being questioned about the incident, according...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Someone is smashing car windows in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood that someone is smashing car windows in the middle of the night. Police said that on Saturday, car windows were smashed along the 5600 block of North Northcott Avenue and the 5700 block of North Avondale Avenue. There...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC 5 Exclusive: Driver Recounts Ordeal After Assailant Fired Shots at Him in Rogers Park

A man was driving his car on the Far North Side of Chicago on Sunday when a person in another vehicle opened fire, and he shared his harrowing ordeal exclusively with NBC 5. The man, who is visiting Chicago from out of state and asked not to be identified, was driving his vehicle in the 7300 block of North Sheridan just before 5 a.m. Sunday when an SUV stopped next to him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Teenager shot to death at major Chicago tourist destination

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death near the famous "The Bean" sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park on Saturday. Police have taken two suspects into custody in relation to the shooting, but authorities have yet to release names or a motive for the shooting. The boy, Seandell Holliday, was shot at the popular tourist attraction around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

14-year-old killed in shootout at North Chicago gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in North Chicago Sunday. According to police, the boy was at a Citgo gas station in the 1000 block of Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. when he "engaged with" several people in a vehicle in the gas station parking lot. The victim and someone inside the vehicle started shooting at each other before those in the vehicle fled the scene. North Chicago Police officers responded and found the 14-year-old critically injured. he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Waukegan Police found the suspect vehicle, which was crashed in the parking lot of the Waukegan Home Depot shortly later. The people insed fled from the officers, but three were taken into custody inside the business. The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy. Anyone with information about this incident should call the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County Crime Stoopers at 847-662-2222 or https://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

911 dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. calls Chicago a place that 'caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many may remember Keith Thonton, the 911 dispatcher praised for how he coordinated the response the night officers Ella French and Carlos Yanez were shot in the line of duty. Saturday night he was at the helm again when mobs of young people went to The Loop and Millennium Park and a teen was killed. Sunday Thornton posted on Facebook saying, "Chicago is in a death spiral and has quickly turned into a city that caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent. There is absolutely no accountability and there are no consequences for bad or even deadly behavior. Many parents have stopped parenting and most politicians have forced our police officers to stop policing in such a way that they should." More than 1,200 people weighed in on a CBS 2 Twitter poll asking whether the violence in Chicago has affected plans to go downtown. More than 79% said yes. 
CBS Chicago

Dozens arrested, 2 officers injured following night of violence in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple arrests were made, and two officers were injured after large crowds gathered in the Loop Saturday night.Around 7:30 p.m., crowds gathered at Millennium Park -- overtaking streets and disrupting traffic. During the chaos, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Millennium Park. The teen was shot in the chest around 7:30 p.m. as rowdy crowds of young people converged downtown. Hours later, two men, between the ages of 18 and 20, were shot around 11:41 p.m. while walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group. Police said following the chaos, 26 teens and four adults were arrested, and six curfews were cited. In addition, seven guns were recovered and five gun arrests were made. Two officers were also injured during the violence.    These totals are preliminary and based on information available at the time of this posting, according to police.   
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

