Warming up with occasional showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be scattered showers and storms around this evening. Locally heavy downpours are possible.

There will still be a chance of showers early tonight. Areas of fog will form, and last through daybreak. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

That low will be moving through the state tomorrow, so there will be a decent chance of showers and storms, but it will not be a continuous rain. Showers and storms will be scattered the first half of the day, with rain chances increasing towards evening. Highs will be 75-80.

Sunday will be variably cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. A disturbance will bring scattered storms, mainly late in the afternoon into the evening.

Another chance for storms will exist Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

After fairly humid weather today through Monday, it will be a lot less humid Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance of scattered storms will arrive Thursday.

We may have some highs around 90 by next weekend.

