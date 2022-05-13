ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Township bulls advance to world championship

The Undertaker, a 6-year-old bucking bull raised in Allen County, is one of two bulls from the area competing in the Professional Bull Riders world championship in Fort Worth this weekend. Photo courtesy of Andy Watson | Bull Stock Media

FORT WORTH — This isn’t Justin Cornwell’s first rodeo. But the Bath High School graduate won’t be competing himself.

Cornwell, who raises bucking bulls in Perry Township, traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, this week to support two of his bulls as they compete in the Professional Bull Riders World Finals.

There’s The Undertaker, 6, who is competing in his third world championship, and Mr. Excavator, 4, who advanced to the world finals for the first time this year.

Both bulls were bred and trained for this very moment: “You can’t just take a bull from a farm or some ranch and make him a bucking bull,” Cornwell said.

These bulls have a natural instinct to buck, just as like bird dogs have an instinct to point, Cornwell said.

The contests have become something of a tradition for Cornwell, a former professional bull rider who started breeding bulls in his 30s. This is the 13th year at least one of Cornwell’s bulls have made it to the PBR finals since he started working as a stock contractor for the organization, which hosted an invitational at the Allen County Fairgrounds in 2016.

To prepare for the PBR contests, Cornwell exercises and feeds his bulls a special diet rich in vitamins and minerals, so the bulls develop the lean muscle needed to compete.

Only a small percentage of bucking bulls advance to the world championship, Cornwell said. One-hundred-forty-three, to be exact. The super-stars of the bull riding industry, as Cornwell put it.

“They’re an athlete as much as the bull riders are to us,” Cornwell said. “So, they have to be in top physical shape.”

The weeklong world championship contest is being held in Fort Worth Friday through Sunday, May 22.

