Rochester, NY

Rochester Police are down to 11 Major Crimes Unit investigators to oversee all murder cases

By Alex Love
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Record-setting trends in homicides and other violent crimes in the City of Rochester have pushed the Major Crimes Unit investigator team to its limits to keep up.

The Rochester Police Department still has 46 open homicide cases dating back to the start of 2021 , but only 12 investigators are in charge of overseeing all of them.

It’s now 11 investigators, because Gary Galetta, who sat down with us, is retiring. He explains even though gun violence and murders have reached new records in stats, staffing levels in their division have remained the same for years.

In the last couple of years, Detective Galetta and his colleagues in The Major Crimes Unit have realized keeping up with open cases while taking new ones coming in has kept them off most vacation time and away from their families longer than ever.

Rochester, Monroe County leaders announce new anti-violence investment

“I don’t think we’ve contributed more days, more nights, holidays more times away from family than we have in the last 2-3 years,” Investigator Galetta explained. “And they’re still doing it with a staff when we only had 30-35 murders.”

After setting a record with 81 homicides in 2021 , on top of the murders, the city has seen so far in 2022, 46 of those cases remain unsolved. Galetta and his colleagues lately have been forced to work earlier mornings and late nights to bring people justice.

“They’ve increased and increased to the point where your days off are here,” Galetta continued. “Late nights you’re still here on a regular basis. It comes a point in time where you have to triage with cases you think have a faster solvability factor.”

After nearly 40 years on the job, Galetta is unsure how the department plans to fill his position as he steps down. Leaving the Major Crimes Unit with 11 investigators to oversee every open murder case in the city. But he has spoken with colleagues to offer advice to keep getting justice for the city.

“I know that it’s a struggle right now with staffing and resources and it’s never been lower,” Galetta said. “I honestly don’t know what the answer is but it’s going to be difficult.”

“He’s going to be missed because he carries a lot of weight around here,” Investigator Michael Houlihan added. “And does a lot of things so we’re just going to keep plugging away and moving forward.”

In the upcoming city budget, RPD has asked for approval to fund two new positions with the Major Crimes Unit to catch up on unsolved cases. They’re awaiting approval to move forward on that.

Comments / 18

Kevin Tremmel
4d ago

mismanagement at it's finest. Democrats have been destroying this city for years and this is the result. if they do solve a crime the criminals get off on a technicality

6
Linda Hollaert
4d ago

Gary u r such good man. I wish u the best in ur new journey of retirement. I've met u at the retirement party with ur colleagues. good luck Gary

Related
WHEC TV-10

Police break up large, loud scene involving dirt bikes and ATVs overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A chaotic scene involving ATVs and dirt bikes led to a large police response and a DWI arrest in Rochester overnight. Police were called to North Clinton Avenue near Upper Falls Boulevard to break up a gathering of people on ATVs and dirt bikes just before midnight Sunday into Monday.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man accused of 2020 homicide arrested on new gun charges

Rochester, N.Y. — A man who was accused of committing a 2020 homicide in Rochester is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Monday, according to state police. Troopers pulled over Tireek Burden, 29, on North Clinton Ave. around 8:30 p.m., and found he was in possession of two illegal handguns and drugs. Burden was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in January of 2021 related to a fatal shooting on State Street in Rochester back in 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bullets hit home on Fulton Ave, fifth home shot since last Tuesday

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Bullets struck a home with four people inside on Fulton Avenue on Tuesday morning. That's the fifth home shot since last Tuesday. The Rochester Police Department responded to reports of people hearing gunshots on Fulton Avenue and Lorimer Street just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found that shots had struck a home that had three teenagers and an adult inside. No one was injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
WRGB

Posts allegedly by Buffalo suspect suggest Rochester was considered as target

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of opening fire on employees and shoppers at a Buffalo grocery store drove hundreds of miles from his home in Broome County to do so. It is believed by law enforcement that Payton Gendron, 18, made his way across the Southern Tier to Western New York, ending up in Buffalo, where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing 10, in a racially-motivated attack Saturday afternoon at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Rochester Police#The Major Crimes Unit
WHEC TV-10

Child steals minivan, leads police on reckless pursuit

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Deputies say they caught a child behind the wheel of a stolen minivan Saturday night. Around 8:00 p.m. a broadcast went out over the police radio for the report of a reckless driver. The dispatcher relayed information that a child was driving a van East...
HENRIETTA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Charged With Felonies After Standoff With Police

The Geneva woman responsible for a standoff with police that lasted more than five hours has been charged with two felonies. Police responded to a Pulteney Street residence last Monday night for a reported domestic incident between a man and a woman. 44-year-old Glenda Pelham is accused of shooting off a firearm inside of the house. Following numerous attempts by police to make contact with Pelham, she eventually surrendered after Ontario County SWAT responded. Pelham was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital for mental health treatment.
GENEVA, NY
whcuradio.com

Several plead guilty in Cortland County drug ring

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs into Cortland County. Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Kyle Leeper brought meth from Indiana and California, distributing it in the Cortland area in 2018 and 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Leeper also admitted to murdering a man during one drug transaction in California in 2019. He’s facing up to four decades in prison when he’s sentenced in September.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Shootout on Bidwell Terrace, 'infant children' in street during incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Police are investigating after a shootout took place on Bidwell Terrace Saturday night. Just after 7 p.m. Rochester Police officers responded to the 100 block of Bidwell Terrace for multiple ShotSpotter activations and subsequent resident calls for people shooting. When police arrived, they established a perimeter and closed the street until it could be ascertained that there was no further imminent threat. Officers did locate evidence of gunfire commensurate with the ShotSpotter activation.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Several firefighters injured in 5th Street fire

The Rochester Fire Department said most responders were treated on the scene but one crew member went to Strong Hospital with second-degree burns to the arms. The crew eventually got the fire under control. The cause is under investigation.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Teen Stabbed Following Confrontation at Palmyra Gas Station

A 17-year-old was listed in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after being stabbed at the Speedway Gas Station in Palmyra. State Police say the teen allegedly got into a physical altercation with 32-year-old Martin Hillenbrand about Hillenbrand allegedly leaving his two children, a three-year-old and 10-month-old, alone in his car Saturday night. After a brief scuffle, Hillenbrand produced a folding knife and stabbed the teen in the thigh and abdomen.
PALMYRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing children found

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the two teens who went missing on Monday morning, 15-year-old Leah Ervin and 12-year-old Mahleena Toney, have been found. The teens were on an RTS bus when a bus driver recognized them. The driver took them to the RTS...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Corning woman arrested for DWAI drugs

Police arrested a Corning woman following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Horseheads arrested Tracy A. Carl, 35, of Corning for driving while ability impaired by drugs. Carl was initially stopped on State Route 13 in the town of Veteran. While being interviewed, the...
CORNING, NY
News 8 WROC

Man charged with assault after stabbing in Palmyra

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police received reports of an assault in Palmyra at a Speedway gas station Saturday evening. Troopers said there were an argument between 32-year-old Martin Hillenbrand and 17-year-old Darin Barber Jr. at around 9:30 p.m. Troopers said the cause of the altercation was because Hillenbrand left two young children, ages 3 […]
PALMYRA, NY
