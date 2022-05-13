ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurses march on capital demanding reforms to protect themselves and patients

By Noah Minnie
ABC News
 4 days ago

Thousands of nurses from around the country marched to the White House and past the U.S. Capitol Thursday demanding reforms to the health care industry they claim has been putting their lives in danger and prioritizing profits over the care of patients.

They called for three major changes: fair wages, safe-staffing ratios, and protection against workplace violence -- issues nurses say have only been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the nation marked 1 million deaths from Covid , the nurses gathering in front of the White House warned of what they said was the dangerous nurse-to-patient staffing ratio putting both patients and nurses in danger.

PHOTO: People march outside the White House protesting working conditions of nurses, in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2022. They ask for improved wages, staffing environments and no violence against healthcare workers.
While the ratio of nurses to patients depends on the type of care, a nurse most commonly cares for three patients at one time. Some nurses at Thursday's protest reported caring for eight to 10 patients simultaneously. Cindy Reuss said she left her job after 17 year due to unsafe staffing ratios.

Her job job was her heart, she said, in an interview with ABC affiliate WJLA.

"None of us want to leave bedside nursing," Reuss said. "But we cannot do it. With eight to ten patients, it's not safe. We just want the opportunity to be good nurses."

Other nurses at the protest highlighted what they said was the lack of protection nurses have against workplace violence.

Thomas Fernandes, who's been a critical care travel nurse for five years, claimed a patient shattered a meth pipe on his head with no repercussions.

"Put your hands on a cop, you go to jail. Put your hands on a nurse and you can come back next week," Fernandes said, pointing to what he said was a lack of penalties for patients who harm those dedicated to caring for them.

Adriane Carrier said she has been injured three times and spent two and half years out of work. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nursing and residential care facilities have the second-highest workplace injury incident rates in the country.

"We need to have a safe workplaces and consequences for injuring and harming health care workers and nurses," she said.

During their march past the U.S. Capitol, the nurses also demanded fair, reasonable and competitive wages, noting what they said is the increase in hospital profits while they've seen little to no increase in pay.

"This is a time where the health care industry and hospitals have made record profits while [nurses] are leaving the bedside," Carrier said. "50,000 more nurses will be leaving the bedside. There will be no more nurses to take care of Americans and our country and that is going to be the biggest tragedy of all."

Wendy Case
4d ago

Proud of them! Resigned from my nursing job this past March. 25 years as a floor nurse. 12 plus hour shifts. Many dinner breaks missed. Patient ratio as mentioned. 8-10 patients per nurse. Acuity of the patients and care required is high. Unsafe! CEO's and management doesn't seem to care. Being verbally abused by patients, families of patients, doctors and at times staff is not uncommon. Been physically abused by patients as well. Never want to be a floor nurse again! I became a nurse because I have compassion and care about others. Their well being. To be their advocate. To take care of them. To give the best care that I could give. It's ashame what the medical field has become. It's run as a "business." Not a "health care." It's also ashame that nurses don't get much appreciation or respect for the work they do everyday. Anyone who thinks nursing is an easy job.... Please go to school and become one.

Amanda Biggars
4d ago

thank you to all those who went to march! I wish I could've been there. I can't believe it says patient ratio is 3???!!! Not in my 17 years of nursing has it been that way. ICU which should be 1 on 1 is now at 3 but not regular units. our max is 6 and during covid 7. It needs to change!!

