Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian Her 'Career Is Over' For Dressing Like Marge Simpson

By Cole Delbyck
 4 days ago

Kim Kardashian ’s and Kanye West ’s divorce has pulled a smattering of famous types into its orbit (Trevor Noah, Hillary Clinton and, of course Pete Davidson), but never did we expect the former couple to bring Marge Simpson into their mess.

On the most recent episode of the famous family’s new Hulu series, “The Kardashians,” the reality TV star expressed anxiety about charting new fashion territory without West, whom she divorced in February 2021 after six years of marriage.

The Yeezy founder played an instrumental role in overhauling his former wife’s style ― he demanded that she purge an entire closet of clothes months into their relationship ― and hand-selected nearly every outfit she wore in public until their split.

“I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear,” Kardashian told sister Kourtney on Wednesday’s episode. “Even now I’m having panic attacks, like what do I wear?”

Kardashian was left to her own devices for last year’s WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards, where she was honored for her shapewear brand SKIMS. The brown leather dress, which she accessorized with matching gloves and over-the-knee snakeskin boots, however, received less than favorable reviews from West.

Kim Kardashian West leaving the WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards. (Photo: James Devaney via Getty Images)

“He called me afterwards,” Kardashian said. “He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

It’s unclear exactly what picture West might’ve been referring to, but viewers quickly came up with a few options on Twitter after the episode aired.

Simpson, we must note, is a bit of fashion trailblazer in her own right, rocking garments from the luxury fashion house Balenciaga on an animated runway last year.

Later on in the episode, Kardashian seemed to find her own footing style-wise, but admitted that she has “never really been the visionary” when it came to fashion.

“His love language is clothes,” she said of West. “I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes. That was, like, the last thing we had really in common.”

“I’m trying to figure out, like, who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself?” she continued. “I was always, like, The Kardashians with my sisters and then I was, like, Kimye. Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?”

If her recent Met Gala ensemble is any indication, Kardashian is doing just fine in the fashion department. She caused all sorts of conversation for slinking into the vintage gown worn by Marilyn Monroe to President John F. Kennedy’s birthday celebration in 1962.

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. (Photo: James Devaney via Getty Images)

Kardashian attended the event alongside boyfriend, “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who she started dating in the fall after her hosting debut on late-night sketch show.

In her new relationship, Kardashian has seemingly assumed West’s role, with Davidson joking on the red carpet that she “didn’t let me wear my propeller hat, but it’s fine.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 90

Kim
3d ago

I suppose wearing stockings over your face is class and acceptable. Kanye looked like an A lister with that look. Since Kim got together with Kanye, her style went downhill. It’s only uphill from here.

Reply(3)
21
Tee Taylor
3d ago

she was a hot mess in that dress at the Met Gala and that fried mess on her head was not it.

Reply(2)
48
Ally Marie?
2d ago

Meanwhile there's real issues at this time, formula shortage, people can't put gas in their cars, and can't afford to buy food. This is irrelevant 🤷🤦

Reply
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
