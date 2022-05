BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Some drivers believe a rock clinging to the hill above W.Va. 2 in Follansbee is an accident waiting to happen. West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 district Engineer Tony Clark said it's not safe for workers to get near the rock to assess it, but they will monitor it by watching for other debris falling in the area that could indicate a landslide may occur.

