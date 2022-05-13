ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rehabilitated dolphin leaves quarantine at Florida facility

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xl6YM_0fcHZW4200

A rescued juvenile bottlenose dolphin, flown from Texas to the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center seven weeks ago, was moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon Thursday.

The transfer marks the male marine mammal's final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin residents.

Ranger convalesced in a medical quarantine pool specially designed to increase his eating and weight, while strengthening both his immune system and his bond with human caregivers.

He was rescued a year ago after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park in Texas, suffering from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration following his mother’s death.

After determining that Ranger hadn't learned enough eating and survival skills from his mother to successfully live in the wild, National Marine Fisheries chose Dolphin Research Center in Marathon as his forever home.

To safely maneuver Ranger from quarantine, DRC staff employed a special marine mammal stretcher and placed him into the natural Florida Bay water of the facility’s main lagoon. Several dolphins in neighboring pools observed as Ranger speedily explored his new home, taking in their sonar signals for the first time since arriving at the rehabilitation facility in late March.

It took less than an hour for Ranger to begin interacting and accepting food from Linda Erb, DRC’s vice president of animal care and training.

“We were surprised he decided to eat within 45 minutes of getting in the pool,” Erb said. “He hasn’t heard dolphin sounds for over a year."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Ranger, TX
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease

“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it. Warning: This one is pretty graphic… Here we have big ol’ moose laying injured on the side of a road in Sweden. A driver comes to a stop to video the ginormous creature, […] The post Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottlenose Dolphin#Dolphins#Florida Keys#Dolphin Research Center#National Marine Fisheries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS News

At least 11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

A boat loaded with passengers capsized north of an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico. Eleven people had been confirmed dead while 31 others were rescued Thursday, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard the boat when it turned over, said U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Laguna Woods shooting: One dead and four critically wounded in attack at church

One person has been killed and five others have been wounded at a shooting at a church in Orange County, California, according to police.“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Twitter on Sunday.All the victims are adults, and four were “critically wounded” and rushed to the hospital, the OCSO said. The 911 call about the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church went out at 1.26pm, according to police.The shooting occured in the city of Laguna Woods, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

645K+
Followers
153K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy