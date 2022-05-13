ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Here’s what Gainesville residents could pay in property taxes

By Conner Evans
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZainT_0fcH48zh00

Next year, Gainesville property owners will save on property taxes with help from federal money, but this will likely be the last time.

City Manager Bryan Lackey presented the preliminary budget to City Council Thursday, May 12, for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1. The proposed budget features a full rollback of the general fund millage rate, pay increases for employees and police officers, a cost of living adjustment for retirees and more money for capital projects.

The general fund millage rate will decrease from 0.5 mills to 0.41 mills, qualifying as a full rollback, meaning that the city will pull in the same amount of revenue even as the value of taxable property increases. One mill is $1 tax per $1,000 in taxable value.

Gainesville has separate millage rates for its fire fund, police fund, parks and recreation and debt service. Those rates and the general fund rate add up to 3.656 mills total.

But, the city is using about $6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to apply a 1 mill tax credit this year. The city did the same last year, but Lackey said this is almost certainly the last time the city will be able to use a large sum of federal funds this way.

That means Gainesville property owners will pay the city a tax rate of 2.656 mills. The tax for a $250,000 home would be $664. That does not include any taxes levied by the city school system or the county.

The general fund budget is expected to increase nearly 5% to $35.4 million, due to strong sources of revenue elsewhere, including increases in sales tax revenue, permitting fees and fines and fees and forfeitures as the court system catches up to a backlog of cases, Lackey said.

Police officers will get raises of 5-7.9% depending on their position. The city is setting a higher starting salary for cops at a little over $50,000 annually, up from about $48,000, and younger officers will receive higher raises, Lackey said.

The city will have $4.6 million for general fund capital projects, about $444,000 more than last year, but Lackey said the reason for those savings isn’t ideal.

“While that’s good — I’m glad we can add more capital projects — it really comes from salary savings, because we’ve had so many vacancies this year,” Lackey said. “I would really rather have the people to provide the services.”

And, much of the extra funds could go toward merely sustaining plans as construction costs continue to rise, he said.

Capital projects set for the coming budget year include renovations to historic city hall, improvements at the Midtown Greenway, adding a pavilion and playground at Fair Street Neighborhood Center and sidewalk and roadway improvements.

Much of the extra money will go toward increases in energy prices and a 5% cost of living adjustment for city employees, which is the largest such adjustment in at least seven years, Lackey said, even if it doesn’t quite keep up with the fast pace of inflation over the last year or so. Retired employees will also get a cost of living adjustment, Lackey said, and it applies to those who retired by fall of 2021.

The city will add four firefighter positions each year over the next four years to prepare for a new fire station in 2026, Lackey said, and it will add one staff position for cybersecurity.

Councilwoman Barbara Brooks said she was pleased with the consideration of retired employees and pay bump to make Gainesville police salaries more competitive.

The city will hold public hearings on the budget on June 7 and June 21, and the city council is expected to adopt the 2023 budget on June 21.

Comments / 0

Related
PLANetizen

‘Mega-Landlords’ Threaten Housing Stability for Renters

“Families desperately trying to buy houses are losing out to institutional investors who can out-bid them, offer all-cash deals, and waive mortgage and inspection contingencies,” writes Suzanne Lanyi Charles in an opinion piece for The Hill. “While we must attend to [institutional investors’] stifling effect on homeownership, we must also take this moment to protect the growing contingent of renters from mega-landlords’ egregious practices.”
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Athens commission discusses Bethel Homes renovation, 2023 budget

During a Tuesday evening work session, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed the financing behind a renovation of Bethel Midtown Village, the 2023 fiscal year budget for Athens-Clarke County and other agenda items. North Downtown Housing. Athens Housing Authority Executive Director, Rick Parker, concluded the agenda items by discussing...
The Georgia Sun

This city has the lowest rent in Georgia

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Gov. Kemp announces tax rebate distribution

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Special rebates for Georgia taxpayers are expected to start going out this week–but the state doesn’t anticipate payments to be complete until early August. The state income tax refunds are being paid out of Georgia’s historic budget surplus. The Governor announced the start of the $1.1 billion plan on Wednesday. The law […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Business
Gainesville, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
accesswdun.com

Forsyth Co. voter eligibility challenge rejected

Members of the Forsyth County election board unanimously rejected a challenge from a man alleging that 8% of the county's more than 172,000 voters were not eligible to cast a ballot. The challenger, Frank Schneider, said in his complaint that the addresses of more than 12,000 voters did not match...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County News

Kemp vetoes four budget line items, tells legislature to ignore 26 others

Gov. Brian Kemp issued four line-item budget vetoes Friday and instructed the General Assembly to ignore the language in 26 other budget line items. One day after signing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 spending plan, the governor axed three technical college projects that were to be financed with bonds, including funds to design a logistics, transportation and manufacturing complex at West Georgia Technical College and an advanced manufacturing center at Columbus Technical College.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Variance approval by City Council greenlights plans for Starbucks on east side of Hwy 138 in Monroe

The Monroe City Council approved a variance Tuesday that will allow for 26 parking spaces instead of the 18 spaces that would be permitted under the relevant zoning ordinance. The building to be constructed is for a Starbucks coffee shop at 730 E. Highway 138 – next to Chick-fil-A in Monroe. This approval enables plans to go ahead and begin construction. The building currently at that location has been vacant for some time. It was previously a pawn and gun shop and prior to that a restaurant.
MONROE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Credit#Debt Service#City Council#American Rescue Plan Act
On Common Ground News

Georgia Department of Revenue to begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds

ATLANTA – Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp and the Department of Revenue (DOR) announced today that DOR will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week. This initiative is a result of House Bill 1302, which the Georgia General Assembly recently passed, and Gov. Kemp signed into law. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2020, due to the state experiencing a revenue surplus.
GEORGIA STATE
John Thompson

Local firm moving its headquarters to Cumming City Center

The ink was signed on the new lease Thursday.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) Another major development about Cumming’s new City Center was made late Thursday. ClearCourse Transportation Solutions, a Better Communities Collaborative company, is going to relocate its headquarters to City Center.
CUMMING, GA
WJBF

U.S. Senators Warnock and Ossoff secure more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The state of Georgia will receive an influx of funding for federal housing. On Friday, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) have announced that they secured more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Planning […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
accesswdun.com

Georgia early voting continues to set records

Through two weeks, turnout for early voting ahead of the Georgia primary elections continues to set state records. In a release, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office said that through Friday, nearly 380,000 people had voted either through in-person early voting or casting absentee ballots. That's more than a 180 percent increase from this same period in the 2020 primaries.
GEORGIA STATE
wbtw.com

City leaders ban smoking, vaping on Tybee Beach in Georgia

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) –- Lighting up on Georgia’s Tybee Beach will soon come with a cost. The Tybee Island City Council voted Thursday night to ban smoking and vaping across the beach. A pilot program that expires at the end of May banned smoking in the area...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Primary: What You Need to Know

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -With election season among us, here are some important local election updates and deadlines you make want to know before casting your vote. Ginger Nickerson is the Supervisor of Elections for Dougherty County. “Advanced voting is still going on,” Nickerson said. “We also have a weekend of...
ALBANY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Rivian hosts community outing in Newton County

Rivian Automotive invited community members to come out for lunch, activities and test rides in the company's R1T electric pickup trucks Saturday at the Newton Campus of Georgia State University. About 400 people were expected to attend the event. Attendees were given an opportunity to ride with a Rivian driver who demonstrated the vehicle both off-road and on the highway.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Ga. Democratic, GOP voters asked charged ballot questions

Voters in the Georgia primaries this month will be asked several questions on hot-button issues that have galvanized party politics in the Democratic and Republican parties, both in the state and across the country. Those subjects include same-day voter registration, paid parental leave, expansion of Medicaid, eliminating student loan debt...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Road closure and detour plan underway in Athens

WHAT: The Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners, Georgia Bridge & Concrete have closed and detoured the Westbound Freeway Entrance (on Old Hull Rd) and the ramp on SR 8 to SR 10 to the traveling public, where the construction activities are taking place. We anticipate to re-open the above-mentioned road closure back to the traveling public on or about March 5th, 2023. Dates may change due to weather or other factors.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

New businesses opening soon in Cornelia and Clarkesville

The sign is up, and so is the anticipation among shoppers as TJ Maxx prepares to open its doors in Cornelia. The national off-price retailer is in the process of moving into its new store in the Habersham Village Shopping Center on Business U.S. 441. “TJ Maxx is coming along...
CORNELIA, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
199
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy