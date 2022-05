The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference Monday afternoon related to "recent law enforcement activity in Georgetown County." The Sheriff's Office would not give any more information than that, but we do know unidentified human remains were recovered this week near Georgetown. And we know a person of interest in the Brittanee Drexel case, Raymond Moody, was arrested and charged with obstruction on April 25, 2009, the day Drexel disappeared.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO