Stanford, CA

328 Stanford Students Isolated After Testing Positive for COVID

By Stephanie Magallon
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools across the Bay Area are reporting a COVID surge including in K-12 and university campuses. At Stanford, the seven day positivity rate has reached more than nine percent. A student who just came out of isolation told NBC Bay Area her roommate and other students on campus were...

www.nbclosangeles.com

CBS San Francisco

Hayward scholar trades career in finance for hometown police badge

HAYWARD (KPIX 5) -- Many Students Rising Above scholars end up in jobs they didn't plan for. Victor Arellano thought he would work in finance until he saw a need in his own hometown. Now he's a police officer in Hayward.A typical busy day on the beat for Officer Arellano includes traffic stops, property theft investigations, and missing persons' reports. All are duties that fill his patrol time and call sheet.But it's connecting with the community that Arellano sees as his most important role."Finding a way to support people ... being a peace officer was one of the easiest ways...
HAYWARD, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Students in Special Education Supported by IEPs and 504 Plans

“We [at Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD) are] creating a world where anyone can feel that they are important and that they have a space in our society to contribute,” said Shawn Mansager, executive director of special education for BUSD. “It is key to the school district that students with learning disabilities are able to participate in general education through the use of Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), and [are] aided by professionals to be the best they can be.”
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

California FAIR Plan Has Fire Coverage for the Uninsurable

As families from 900 homes remain evacuated and homes and cars are melted down to the chassis due to the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel, some may be checking on wildfire insurance coverage of their homes and wondering if there are other options, like the California FAIR Plan. As of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Mask recommendations mostly unheeded as Bay Area COVID-19 spikes

NILES (KPIX) -- The Bay Area currently has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and, on Friday, the health officers of all nine counties urged people to begin wearing masks again indoors or at large gatherings. Out on the streets, it seems many people are making their own decisions this time around.On Sunday people came from all over to view the unique, the antique and the one-of-a-kind rides at the Niles Spring Fever Car Show. From classic cars to "rat rods" to a 1941 Lincoln Continental (one of only 300 ever made). The annual car show...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties are "stressing theimportance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID cases and hospitalizations." These three local counties, along with nine other Bay Area counties, are seeing an increase in Omicron variant cases, levels of virus in The post Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

