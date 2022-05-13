Alturas Fire 100% contained

UPDATE: The Alturas fire is now 100% contained, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE (Friday, May 13): All evacuations put in place due to the Alturas fire, burning near the Colorado Springs Airport, were lifted Thursday evening. Crew remained on scene into Friday to continue monitoring the area for hotspots.

The fire started Thursday afternoon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, when a deputy’s car sparked over a grassy area.

Crews have said they have 15% containment on the Alturas fire as of 9:48 p.m. , noting the size at 182 acres. Firefighters remain on scene to monitor hotspots.

Powers Boulevard is open, but drivers are asked to be vigilant of crews working in the area.

UPDATE: The Colorado Springs Airport posted on Twitter that inbound flights have been cleared to resume operations, and passengers arriving to the airport can now be picked up. Outbound flights through this evening are cancelled.

UPDATE: Evacuation orders have been lifted, the Alturas fire is considered knocked down. Powers Blvd closures are still in effect as crews monitor the hotspots.

The sheriff’s office confirmed at a press conference that the fire was caused by a sheriff’s office vehicle’s catalytic converter. The deputy was responding to a suspicious vehicle and drove over a grassy area, accidentally sparking the fire. The vehicle was destroyed by the fire, the deputy is uninjured.

Acreage of the fire sits at approximately 100 acres, no structures were damaged.

The Colorado Springs Airport confirmed all outbound flights have been cancelled.

UPDATE: According to the Colorado Springs Airport , the shelter in place has been lifted at the airport. If travelers have vehicles parked at the airport they are free to leave. There will be shuttle busses on the lower level to take travelers off airport for those who need to be picked up.

Travelers are not able to be picked up at this time. The shuttle bus will drop those without a personal vehicle at the 7/11 at Astrozon and Powers.

UPDATE: An evacuation center has been set up for the Alturas Fire at Calvary Chapel Eastside at 5070 Edison Avenue. Powers Blvd. is now closed between Bradley Rd. and Astrozon Blvd.

UPDATE: The Sheriff’s Office has issued a clarification on the airport.

UPDATE: The Colorado Springs Airport is being evacuated according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office , avoid the area to allow responders and evacuees to leave safely.

UPDATE: The Colorado Springs Airport is now under a shelter in place for everyone inside the building, the airport Tweeted. They ask that you do not call the airport regarding your flight. Contact your airline directly so they can keep the phone lines clear for emergency use.

Powers is now closed between Astrozon and Grinnell.

Previous pre-evacuation area is now mandatory.

UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the area East of Powers and West of Peak Innovation Way, and Northeast of the S-curve on Powers.to Milton Proby Blvd.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation warning for the area South of Milton E Proby Blvd., East of Hancock Expressway, North of Bradley, and West of Powers.

UPDATE: Widefield School District 3 has evacuated French Elementary. Kids were already gone for the day, but remaining staff has been evacuated, according to the District.

UPDATE: Evacuations are now mandatory, South of Milton E Proby Pkwy, East of Hancock Express Way, North of Bradley Rd/Alturas Dr, & W of S Powers Blvd due to a fire in the area of 5000 Alturas Dr.

Powers Blvd. is closed in both directions at Milton E. Proby. Avoid the area.







COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff is reporting fire activity near Milton E Proby Pkwy.

South of Milton E Proby Pkwy, East of Hancock Express Way, North of Bradley Rd/Alturas Dr, & W of S Powers Blvd is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 5000 Alturas Dr.

Anyone in the area should prepare to evacuate should this notice become mandatory.

