6-year-old burn victim gets special visit from Spider-Man

The 6-year-old boy burned by gasoline in Bridgeport last month got a special visit Thursday from his favorite superhero.

Spider-Man showed off his moves in Shelton for Dominick Krankall and his family, who on Wednesday got to visit Yankee Stadium.

"I think it's great. It's going to brighten his day. It's already put a smile on his face so I'm very, very happy," said his mother Maria Rua.

City Council Member Maria Pereira, who organized the visit, said she was thrilled GMS Management and Kid Characters for Parties were eager to volunteer their services for the surprise appearance.

"I think that's amazing because that's what's happened here, everybody has come out to support Dominick and what he's gone through, and I love that because it demonstrates humanity," said Pereira.

Police are still investigating how Krankall was burned.

MORE : Mother: Gas-soaked fireball injured young son in possible bullying incident

MORE: ' We're with you.' First responders hold parade at Bridgeport Hospital for burned boy

MORE : Motorcyclist ride in Bridgeport to fundraise for 6-year-old burn victim

MORE: 6-year-old burn victim plays catch with Yankees before game