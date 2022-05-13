ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

6-year-old burn victim gets special visit from Spider-Man

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDTCZ_0fcDuy7b00

The 6-year-old boy burned by gasoline in Bridgeport last month got a special visit Thursday from his favorite superhero.

Spider-Man showed off his moves in Shelton for Dominick Krankall and his family, who on Wednesday got to visit Yankee Stadium.

"I think it's great. It's going to brighten his day. It's already put a smile on his face so I'm very, very happy," said his mother Maria Rua.

City Council Member Maria Pereira, who organized the visit, said she was thrilled GMS Management and Kid Characters for Parties were eager to volunteer their services for the surprise appearance.

"I think that's amazing because that's what's happened here, everybody has come out to support Dominick and what he's gone through, and I love that because it demonstrates humanity," said Pereira.

Police are still investigating how Krankall was burned.

MORE : Mother: Gas-soaked fireball injured young son in possible bullying incident
MORE: ' We're with you.' First responders hold parade at Bridgeport Hospital for burned boy
MORE : Motorcyclist ride in Bridgeport to fundraise for 6-year-old burn victim
MORE: 6-year-old burn victim plays catch with Yankees before game

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NY
Daily Voice

Teen Fatally Stabbed, Three Others Injured After Fight In Shelton

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was killed and three other people suffered injuries in a stabbing in Fairfield County. Police and EMS responded to Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton at about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, after receiving a report of a fight and stabbing, according to the Shelton Police Department.
SHELTON, CT
News 12

Fairfield Prep student dies, 3 wounded in stabbing incident

A 17-year-old was killed, and three others were wounded late Saturday night in a stabbing incident. Shelton police were called to Laurel Glen Drive at 11:55 p.m. for a report of a fight and a stabbing. Upon arrival, there were “numerous teenagers outside of a residence.” The four victims were...
SHELTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Four injured, one dead after Shelton stabbing

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Four people were stabbed, and one teenager died after a fight in Shelton on Saturday night. Shelton police say they were called to Laurel Glen Drive around 11:55 pm on reports of a fight and stabbing. When officials arrived, they found several teenagers outside of a...
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#City Council#Gms Management#Yankees
News 12

Video: Man seen throwing, robbing mother and son in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a mother and her son last Wednesday night in front of 2180 Grand Concourse. Police report a 24-year-old woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when an unidentified individual approached her from behind. The suspect grabbed the victim's hair and dragged her and her son to the ground, then ripped a chain worth $6,500 from her neck before fleeing southbound on the Grand Concourse on a green moped.
BRONX, NY
FOX 61

'I am Dominick. I am STRONG' | Bridgeport 6-year-old opens up about being lit on fire, his long recovery (Exclusive)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Just before 4 p.m. on April 24, Bridgeport police officers were dispatched to Louisiana Ave. on the report of a child burned. Six-year-old Dominick Krankall was taken to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital, where he spent nearly two weeks recovering. The road to recovery has been extremely difficult for the young child and his family.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man walks into hospital after being shot in the face

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police are investigating the circumstances that resulted in a man walking into Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital on Saturday night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the face. City 911 received a report of a disturbance on Market Street at approximately 10:38 p.m. for a report of a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
Daily News

Man, 27, fatally shot outside Bronx barber shop

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Bronx barber shop, police said Sunday. The victim was shot twice in the chest outside the barber shop on E. 146th St. near Brook Ave. in Mott Haven about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he died. Cops have not yet released the victim’s name and have made no arrests. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Nurse stabbed to death near Brooklyn bodega

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A beloved nurse was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, officials said. Cynthia McLeod, 55, was killed in front of a bodega near Van Buren Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard around 11 a.m., officials said. Police have not yet shared a motive in the deadly attack. Residents in the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

DEEP, Ridgefield police investigate deadly shooting of female bear involving off-duty police officer

A tagged bear that had a popular following on Facebook has been shot and killed by someone in Newtown. Ridgefield police put out a statement saying, "We are aware that one of our officers was involved in an off-duty incident in which a bear was shot and killed in Newtown. The incident is under investigation by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and we refer all inquiries to them. We have no further information."
RIDGEFIELD, CT
News 12

Buffalo mass shooting puts Long Island’s Black communities on edge

The 18-year-old man who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday afternoon was motivated by hate, according to police, and it is fueling fear and concern among Long Island's Black communities about this growing threat. The Tops Friendly Market where Payton Gendron is accused of opening fire...
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

News 12

74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy