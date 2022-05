SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of dollars in grant money will be going toward expanding COVID-19 response services for children in rural North Carolina schools. A press release says the Baxter International Foundation has awarded Children’s Health Fund (CHF) a $100,000 grant to continue its expansion of telehealth and COVID-19 response services for students in rural McDowell and Avery counties. The funds will allow CHF affiliate, Center for Rural Health Innovation’s Health-e-Schools program to provide Pre-K through 12th-grade students and school staff with access to primary care and mental health services through telehealth.

