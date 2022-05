PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Riverhead Central School District’s Board of Education will hold a SPECIAL MEETING on TUESDAY, MAY 17, 2022 at the conclusion of ballot counting in the Roanoke Avenue Elementary School cafeteria. The live-stream will begin at 9:00 p.m. No other business will take place before the meeting adjourns.

