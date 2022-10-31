ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

I bought the $17 'pillow slide' sandals TikTok is obsessed with, and they literally feel like walking on squishy clouds

By Sally Kaplan
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cx3o3_0fcBWLCo00

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qh4J_0fcBWLCo00

Sally Kaplan/Insider

  • These Tiktok-famous sandals are nicknamed "pillow slides" for how cushy they are.
  • I bought a pair on Amazon for $17 and I wear them pretty much every day.
  • They start out with good bounce and cushion, but mine have gotten even comfier over time.

I'm usually not one to fall victim to Instagram and TikTok trends, but there was one that recently got me. These waterproof foam sandals, dubbed by the internet as "pillow slides" or "cloud slides," really spoke to my new mantra of comfort only.

Most of the people I saw posting about them said they got them from Amazon , so I went on the site, searched "pillow slides," and found a pair in the color I like. I just looked for ones that had a lot of reviews and honestly didn't do much other research. Even though I run a team of product reviewers, I still occasionally make impulse purchases on Amazon!

The pair I bought was $17, and I opted for the 'milk tea' color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIVY9_0fcBWLCo00

Sally Kaplan/Insider

The Amazon listing has about 6,300 reviews, 76% of which were 4 and 5 stars. I figured for less than $20, I was willing to take the plunge.

I chose a neutral beige color that would go with everything, but this pair comes in 11 other colors if beige isn't your thing.

The soles of the shoes are super thick and squishy. I thought they'd feel like I was walking on gummy bears, but they're not quite that soft. There's still a decent amount of support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oja0U_0fcBWLCo00

Sally Kaplan/Insider

They're made of EVA, which is a common type of foam used in footwear. If you're a fan of Birkenstocks, their waterproof sandals are also made of EVA foam, but these ones are thicker and more cushioned.

You can see how flexible and squishy the material is. But for as soft as they are, they're also durable enough to be worn outside of the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGtNU_0fcBWLCo00

Sally Kaplan/Insider

I initially thought I'd only be able to wear them inside, but they're actually great for walking around the neighborhood or running quick errands.

The brand I bought from is true to size. I got the 7.5-8, and I'm usually an 8.

They fit me with little extra room for when I want to wear socks, but even with that extra room, there's enough of a texture on the shoe that my feet don't slide around.

In conclusion, I highly recommend these shoes. They're comfy, squishy, cheap, and come in a ton of fun colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyIYF_0fcBWLCo00

Sally Kaplan/Insider

I thought I was just getting a comfy pair of house sandals when I bought these, but they've become my go-to's for errands and walks around the neighborhood. Turns out my pillow slide impulse purchases may be my best yet!

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 14

Related
People

Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers

"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again.  Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
shefinds

3 Trendy, Youthful Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Fall

The best hair of your life isn’t behind you, even if you’ve reached an age where you feel like most hair trends cater to the very young and no longer resonate with you. Bowl cut? Mullet? These are styles best left to the very brave or to be showcased in magazine editorials. But there are plenty of other options (whether you love to wear your hair long, short, or somewhere in between) that pack a fun punch in real life. Now that you have figured out your personal style and feel more confident about who you are, you can really let loose and have fun trying out a different hairstyle that brings out your personality. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these three trendy, youthful haircuts every woman over 40 should try this Fall.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
Insider

Insider

653K+
Followers
36K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy