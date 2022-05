UPDATE (5/13 10:01 p.m.): The previous image was incorrect. The correct image is now up. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An Irvington man was convicted of drug-related charges after he was found with pure meth and other drugs, one of which was stuffed inside a child’s playpen. Vincent Vo Tran, 26, was arrested in May […]

IRVINGTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO