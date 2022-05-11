ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Luncheon on May 17

By Submitted by Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities
The Rotary Club of Batavia, Ohio, and the Wyler Family Foundation will host a Veterans Appreciation Luncheon on May 17 at the Tristate Warbird Museum in Batavia. The luncheon will benefit two veteran programs in the southwestern Ohio area and features Secretary of State Frank LaRose as the keynote speaker.

Secretary LaRose is an Eagle Scout and served in the United States Army, 101 st Airborne Division. Later, he served in the U.S. Special Forces (Green Berets) and received the Bronze Star for his service in Iraq. LaRose will present the keynote address about veteran appreciation in the state of Ohio.

The two organizations that will benefit from this event are very unique. The first is the Southwest Ohio VFW Memorial Team which serves over 120 veterans and their families each year. Many people are unaware this organization prepares and delivers military funerals for honorably discharged veterans. At each funeral, they present two speeches, two prayers, a military gun salute, and an American flag to the veteran’s family members. Through their participation in the Batavia Rotary Veteran Appreciation Luncheon, they are hoping to raise awareness about their organization to serve more heroes in the future.

The second organization to benefit from the luncheon is Save a Warrior. This is a unique organization located on several beautiful acres in Hillsboro, Ohio. It serves active-duty military, returning veterans, and first responders who are feeling the effects of complex post-traumatic stress. Save a Warrior will receive monetary proceeds from the veteran luncheon to assist with serving more individuals in need.

The event will be held at the Tristate Warbird Museum, a fascinating facility committed to the preservation of World War II aircraft. Those who attend the Veteran Appreciation Luncheon will be able to get an up-close look at several warbirds that will be on display on the day of the event.

Limited tickets are still available. Contact veteranlunch@bataviaohiorotary.org for information.

