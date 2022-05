BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the last few days, there has been two mass shootings in Baltimore City. The crime and efforts to fight it have been a topic that many politicians are discussing. Some leaders are questioning if others are doing enough to stop the violence. Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan discussed the recent violence in Baltimore, including an instance where police say an assault rifle was used in a shooting where more than 60 rounds were fired in the 700 block of North Rose Street in East Baltimore. “We gave them I think $40 million, and we’ve addressed everything that they’ve asked us...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO