Retail

OREO Launches First Official Pride Pack

By Nirmala Singh
Food Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePride month is almost here and OREO is celebrating early with the debut of its first official retail Pride pack. Back together for a third year partnership, OREO and PFLAG National — the largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies — joined forces to create a colorful...

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 156

Denise Boss
3d ago

Maybe the alphabet ppl will only buy them and all the straight ppl will stop buying. You'll lose money trying to please a handful of folks.

Reply(2)
78
totally not political
3d ago

well, it's a good thing I ain't buying from them again. maybe a company that makes cookies shouldnt get involved in politics.

Reply(13)
77
Patrick
2d ago

Oreos are made in Mexico I stopped buying them for a while now, they don't taste as good when they were made here. Boycott the madness

Reply(2)
26
