Beaverton police identify driver in fatal TV Highway crash

Beaverton police have publicly identified the driver who crashed into a Washington County patrol car on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway on Wednesday, April 27, killing two passengers.

The driver, 18-year-old Xavier Denzel Rodriguez, remains hospitalized with injuries from the crash, according to a Beaverton Police Department press release on May 10.

An initial investigation shows Rodriguez was driving a Nissan Altima with four other Southridge High School students when he hit the driver's side of Deputy Michael Trotter's patrol car, police said.

Two of the students involved in the crash, 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pablo Pacheco Aguilera, died at the scene shortly after midnight, April 27. Trotter and two other passengers in the Nissan, 15-year-old Sky Korbut and 15-year-old James Thompson, remain hospitalized.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for Korbut, Thompson, Trotter and the families of Amaya and Aguilera.

Rodriguez is under investigation for traffic-related crimes that resulted in the crash, police said. As of May 10, he has not been charged.

Police said the Washington County Major Crimes team and Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team are working on the ongoing criminal investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 503-629-0111.

