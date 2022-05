Gas prices are at their highest levels ever in the history of the AAA gas survey, and New Hampshire's average price is still among the lowest in New England. It's been a roller coaster ride at the Seacoast pumps since Russia invade Ukraine in March, which sent the average price in New Hampshire to a high of $4.279 per gallon on March 11. Prices began a slow slide towards the $4 per gallon mark, but then began creeping up again towards the end of April.

