The Centers for Disease Control is alerting parents to the signs of hepatitis as it continues to investigate a rare outbreak among children. The agency said this week it is investigating 109 hepatitis cases that infected children under 10-year-old across the country. Ninety percent of the children affected had to be hospitalized, 14% resulted in a liver transplant and five children died. Globally more than 340 probable cases have been reported in 20 countries.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO